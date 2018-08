--Former Hearst Corp. chief technology officer Philip Wiser will join CBS Corp. (CBS) as technology chief on Sept. 4, Deadline reported Thursday.

--The report said Mr. Wiser holds 13 patents for his work in digital music and video streaming technology.

Full story at https://deadline.com/2018/08/cbs-taps-silicon-valley-entrepreneur-philip-wiser-cto-1202454645/

