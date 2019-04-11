Log in
CBS : Tanya Simon, CBS News Veteran, Promoted to '60 Minutes' Executive Editor

0
04/11/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Tanya Simon, a long-time CBS Corp. journalist and daughter of the late veteran correspondent Bob Simon, has been promoted to executive editor of "60 Minutes."

As the No. 2 executive at the venerable Sunday night news magazine, Ms. Simon will report to Bill Owens.

"Tanya is fantastic journalist with two decades worth of reporting at 60 Minutes. She has been central to this season's strong start, both on TV and our digital platform," Mr. Owens said in a statement. "I could not ask for a better partner."

Ms. Simon, who joined CBS News in 1996 as a researcher for news magazine "48 Hours," most recently worked as a senior producer with "60 Minutes," where she oversaw digital content and supervised production of "60 Minutes Sports" for Showtime.

Ms. Simon produced the first major TV interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the Emmy-winning first interview with hero pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, and an investigation that revealed how Lance Armstrong used banned substances to win bicycle races.

60 Minutes premiered in 1968 and has anchored the CBS Sunday primetime schedule since 1976.

Mr. Owens took the helm at 60 Miinutes after Jeff Fager was fired last year following a confrontation with a CBS News reporter who was probing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mr. Fager. Mr. Fager has denied the allegations.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

