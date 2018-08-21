Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : U.S. appeals court revives case against CBS over pre-1972 recordings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing CBS Corp and CBS Radio of copyright infringement for playing digitally remastered songs recorded before 1972 by Al Green, the Everly Brothers, Jackie Wilson and others on radio stations and online.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California said a lower court judge acted too quickly in saying federal copyright law preempted California state law claims by the plaintiffs, which owned the original analog recordings.

"A digitally remastered sound recording made as a copy of the original analog sound recording will rarely exhibit the necessary originality to qualify for independent copyright protection," Circuit Judge Richard Linn wrote for a 3-0 panel.

The decision is a victory for owners of older songs, who drew support from the Recording Industry Association of America trade group, and have for many years battled broadcasters in court over royalties.

Some owners have found success in arguing that state laws forbade playing their songs without permission. Recordings before Feb. 15, 1972 are not covered by federal copyright law.

CBS last November split off its CBS Radio business, which merged with Entercom Communications Corp .

A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Entercom did not immediately respond to similar requests. CBS had no immediate comment.

The plaintiffs ABS Entertainment Inc, Barnaby Records Inc, Brunswick Record Corp and Malaco Inc sued over CBS's playing of songs they had remastered from their original analog format.

Such remasterings can change songs' original timbre, sound balance and loudness, but otherwise leave them unedited.

In May 2016, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson in Los Angeles said CBS, which according to court papers did not use analog recordings, should not pay because the remastered recordings were authorized "derivative works" governed only by federal copyright law.

But Linn, who normally sits on the Federal Circuit appeals court in Washington, D.C., said aural changes resulting from digitally remastering analog recordings generally do not "exhibit the minimum level of originality to be copyrightable."

Linn also said the plaintiffs' state law copyrights were "distinct" from rights inherent in the remasterings, and the CBS counterarguments would leave the plaintiffs "uncompensated and without control of distribution of their creative product."

The appeals court returned the case to Anderson, including for a review of the plaintiffs' class-action claims.

Robert Allen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a statement said the decision "completely vindicates our clients."

The case is ABS Entertainment Inc et al v CBS Corp et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-55917.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas and Chris Reese)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 0.64% 53.56 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. 0.00% 7.35 Delayed Quote.-31.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
01:20aCBS : U.S. appeals court revives case against CBS over pre-1972 recordings
RE
08/20CBS : U.S. Court Revives Lawsuit Against CBS Over Digital Recordings -- Reuters
DJ
08/15CBS UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against C..
BU
08/13CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/11CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/10VIACOM : Redstone Would Limit Viacom Sale -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CBS : Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom--Update
DJ
08/09CBS : Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom
DJ
08/09CBS CORPORATION : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Again..
AC
08/09Viacom shares gain as 'Mission Impossible' powers Paramount
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20CBS to face revived lawsuit over pre-1972 recordings 
08/20VIACOM : Turnaround In Sight 
08/11A Fundamentally Strong Business Despite Looming Background Distractions 
08/10The Dead Stocks Are Coming Back - Cramer's Mad Money (8/9/18) 
08/09WSJ : Redstone trust restricts CBS, Viacom sale prospects 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 655 M
EBIT 2018 3 083 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 476 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 10,32
P/E ratio 2019 9,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 20 031 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-9.80%20 031
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.62%167 285
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.11%163 117
SKY51.43%33 628
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.47%24 976
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.16%24 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.