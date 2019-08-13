CBS, Viacom Near Agreement to Merge -- WSJ

Deal would reunite media empire in hopes of creating a stronger industry competitor

By Benjamin Mullin and Dana Cimilluca

CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

The two sides are still working out details, including the stock exchange ratio for the transaction but have narrowed it down to a range of between 0.59 and 0.60 CBS share for each Viacom share, according to people familiar with the matter. That ratio would value Viacom slightly below its market value as of Friday, which was about $12 billion. As a result, CBS shareholders would own more of the combined company than CBS's share price would imply.

The exchange ratio is crucial because it determines the price of a merger in an all-stock deal, such as the one under discussion between CBS and Viacom.

CBS shares closed 1.5% lower on Monday, while Viacom shares fell 4.9% after The Wall Street Journal reported on the potential price range.

The last time the two companies explored a merger, CBS and Viacom discussed an exchange ratio of about 0.61. Those talks were derailed when CBS sued National Amusements Inc., which controls both CBS and Viacom. The two sides reached a settlement in September.

The deal, if completed, would bring under one roof such recognizable American media properties as Viacom cable channels like MTV and Nickelodeon, the Paramount film and TV studio and the CBS broadcast network.

There is still a chance that the price could fall outside that range or that the talks could break down, but the companies are hoping to announce an agreement by Tuesday, the people said.

Bob Bakish, chief executive officer of Viacom, is expected to run Viacom and CBS if the companies merge, the Journal reported last week.

CBS acting CEO Joe Ianniello is in line for a position at the combined company to run CBS-branded assets, which include the CBS broadcast network.

National Amusements President Shari Redstone, who is vice chairman of both CBS and Viacom, has said she believes the two companies would be better positioned to compete with larger rivals as one entity.

A combined CBS and Viacom would still be relatively small compared with the reach of some of its competitors. Walt Disney Co. has a large library of intellectual property, and Netflix has a head start in the video-streaming business, with more than 151 million subscribers globally.

The company may have to expand, such as by buying additional companies, to compete with bigger players.

"This comes down, in my view, to what are management's ambitions for the future," said Michael Nathanson, co-founder of boutique analysis firm Moffett Nathanson. "They have enough, together, to maintain CBS's ambitions of reaching 25 million direct-to-consumer subscribers by 2022. If they have a greater goal than that, then they probably do need to keep rolling up other assets."

Viacom has been the weaker of the companies over the past several years, having suffered as cable-TV cord-cutting pulled down ratings for its major networks.

A merger with CBS would give Viacom greater scale and more leverage in negotiations with advertisers and cable-TV providers.

The merger would reverse a move, made in 2006, that cleaved Viacom's then-booming cable networks division from CBS's more mature TV business.

