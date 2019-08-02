Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS : Viacom Reach Working Agreement on Combined Company's Leadership Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

By Benjamin Mullin and Cara Lombardo

Representatives of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. have reached a working agreement on the management team that would lead the combined company in the event of a merger, people familiar with the matter said, resolving a critical question that threatened to stand in the way of a deal.

Joe Ianniello, the acting chief executive of CBS Corp., would be offered a job overseeing all of CBS's branded assets at the combined company under the working agreement, the people said.

Bob Bakish, the chief executive of Viacom, would be chief executive of the combined company, the people said. The working agreement also calls for Christina Spade, the chief financial officer of CBS, to become chief financial officer of the combined company, they said.

CBS hasn't yet submitted a formal offer for Viacom and negotiations are still fluid, some of the people said. The timing of the deal is still uncertain, but both companies are making progress, they said.

The working agreement for the management structure casts aside one of the biggest roadblocks to a deal between the two sister companies. This marks the third time in the past four years that CBS and Viacom have sought a merger, with the attempts stymied by differences between the companies.

A deal could be announced before the end of the month, according to people familiar with the matter. The issues still outstanding include the exchange ratio for the two companies and the composition of the board.

Last year, CBS and Viacom were at loggerheads over Mr. Bakish's role at the combined company, holding up a potential deal.

It is unclear whether Viacom Chief Financial Officer Wade Davis would remain at the combined company -- but if he does, his role would likely be reduced under a management structure tentatively agreed upon.

Mr. Davis is involved in setting Viacom's ad-sales strategy, and his portfolio includes Viacom's finances, corporate strategy, technology operations and the recently acquired direct-to-consumer video-streaming service Pluto TV.

The management structure under consideration would be a departure from the way both Viacom and CBS have been organized in the past, when the second-in-command has held the chief operating officer role. Viacom's former chief operating officer, Thomas Dooley, served in that position from 2010 until 2016, when he was named interim CEO; he left later that year. Viacom doesn't currently have a chief operating officer.

Former CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves ran the company with a second-in-command, Mr. Ianniello, who was then chief operating officer. Mr. Moonves in September was forced to step down after several women accused him of sexual harassment and assault, and Mr. Ianniello became acting CEO. Mr. Moonves has denied accusations of nonconsensual sexual relations.

The proposed structure doesn't preclude the possibility that Mr. Bakish will appoint an executive overseeing strategy after the merger is announced. Mr. Ianniello is eligible for a $70 million payout if he isn't named permanent CEO of CBS, according to his contract.

--Emily Glazer contributed to this article.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -0.71% 50.4 Delayed Quote.15.78%
VIACOM -0.70% 29.79 Delayed Quote.16.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
04:10pCBS, VIACOM REACH WORKING AGREEMENT : Wsj
RE
03:54pCBS : Viacom Reach Working Agreement on Combined Company's Leadership Team
DJ
03:48pCBS : Viacom Reach Working Agreement on Combined Company's Leadership Team
DJ
01:28pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Disney report to shine spotlight on streaming war
RE
08/01CBS : stands by 'Bull,' its star in wake of misconduct claim
AQ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 4th Update
DJ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/31Networks sue Locast, a service that streams TV for free
AQ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds
DJ
07/29CBS and Altice Strike Carriage Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 516 M
EBIT 2019 3 189 M
Net income 2019 3 140 M
Debt 2019 8 092 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,22x
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 18 974 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,47  $
Last Close Price 50,62  $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION15.78%18 974
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)29.37%255 287
COMCAST CORPORATION25.93%194 889
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP13.48%13 400
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE27.62%9 133
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group