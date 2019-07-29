Log in
CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
07/29 11:47:41 am
52.035 USD   +0.36%
11:29aCBS and Altice Strike Carriage Deal
DJ
09:20aCBS : and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement
PU
07/25CBS : Sports Programming Scheduled to Be Blacked Out by AT&T
PU
CBS and Altice Strike Carriage Deal

07/29/2019 | 11:29am EDT

By Benjamin Mullin

CBS and Altice USA said Monday they reached a new carriage agreement that will allow Altice to show CBS programming to its pay-TV subscribers.

Financial terms of the multiyear deal weren't disclosed.

The agreement, which covers Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink cable systems, allows the TV provider to show content from CBS networks including Showtime, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel. The deal also gives Altice the right to retransmit broadcasting from CBS-owned TV stations.

The deal comes as CBS is negotiating an agreement with AT&T Inc. to show its programming on the company's DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse pay-TV systems. CBS programming has gone dark on AT&T's (T) systems, depriving about 6.6 million AT&T customers of CBS shows, after the two companies couldn't reach an agreement.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at benjamin.mullin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA INC 0.17% 26.49 Delayed Quote.59.93%
AT&T 0.69% 34.389 Delayed Quote.19.66%
CBS CORPORATION 0.23% 51.98 Delayed Quote.18.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 498 M
EBIT 2019 3 192 M
Net income 2019 3 150 M
Debt 2019 8 190 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,36x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 19 433 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,47  $
Last Close Price 51,85  $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION18.60%19 433
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)31.92%260 326
COMCAST CORPORATION31.07%202 843
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.82%13 078
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE26.45%9 112
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 841
