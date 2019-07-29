CBS and Altice Strike Carriage Deal

By Benjamin Mullin

CBS and Altice USA said Monday they reached a new carriage agreement that will allow Altice to show CBS programming to its pay-TV subscribers.

Financial terms of the multiyear deal weren't disclosed.

The agreement, which covers Altice's Optimum and Suddenlink cable systems, allows the TV provider to show content from CBS networks including Showtime, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel. The deal also gives Altice the right to retransmit broadcasting from CBS-owned TV stations.

The deal comes as CBS is negotiating an agreement with AT&T Inc. to show its programming on the company's DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse pay-TV systems. CBS programming has gone dark on AT&T's (T) systems, depriving about 6.6 million AT&T customers of CBS shows, after the two companies couldn't reach an agreement.

