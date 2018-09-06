Log in
News Summary

CBS : and National Amusements in talks to settle litigation

09/06/2018 | 02:15am CEST
Shari Redstone arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York

(Reuters) - CBS Corp is in settlement talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company National Amusements Inc over litigation for the control of the television and media company, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Details of the settlement talks could not be ascertained and could still change, the source said.

A settlement would potentially end the long-running saga over the future of CBS and Viacom, which owns the MTV cable network and Paramount studios.

CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves has been locked in a legal battle over control of CBS with National Amusements, the company's largest shareholder, owned by Shari Redstone and her father Sumner who also control media company Viacom.

News of the settlement talks was first reported by Deadline Hollywood, a media industry website.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 3 in Delaware.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CBS, which owns the CBS television network and Showtime cable network, would agree to drop its attempt to strip voting control from National Amusements, CBS's majority shareholder.

Meanwhile, National Amusements would agree to abstain from pushing for a merger between CBS and Viacom, the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In April, before CBS sued National Amusements, Redstone's holding company had dropped support for a merger, according to legal filings.

In July, in the midst of the fight, CBS said that it had hired outside counsel to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct against Moonves.

Moonves said at the time that he “may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood “‘no’ means ‘no’” and never used his position to harm anyone’s career.

(Reporting by Liana Baker and Kenneth Li in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 0.68% 52.95 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
VIACOM 0.17% 29.44 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 084 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 476 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 8,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 19 790 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.86%19 790
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.16%166 691
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.11%164 861
SKY52.96%34 224
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP19.39%25 542
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.55%25 542
