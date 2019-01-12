Log in
CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
CBS : and Nielsen Reach Agreement

01/12/2019 | 12:29pm EST

Renewal for Measurement Across National, Digital and Local

NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2019 - CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) tonight announced an agreement for Nielsen national, digital and local audience measurement. The renewal encompasses a range of services. CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian, Pop, CBS Sports Network and CBS' 27 owned-and-operated local television stations will continue to use Nielsen's Total Audience measurement services as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

'CBS is a longstanding leader in world-class video content. We are thrilled to continue our long partnership with them as we innovate for the future,' commented David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen.

'We are very pleased with this new agreement we were able to achieve with Nielsen,' said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting CEO, CBS Corporation. 'It meets our strategic goals, and will allow us to benefit from important advances in measurement as they are rolled out. CBS programming is perennially the most-watched content rated by Nielsen, and there is significant upside ahead as next-generation advertising continues to flourish.'

***

About Nielsen:

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand - 'the Eye' - one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

***

Nielsen Press Contact:

CBS Corporation Press Contact:

Disclaimer

CBS Corporation published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 17:28:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
