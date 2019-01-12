CBS : and Nielsen Reach Agreement

Renewal for Measurement Across National, Digital and Local

NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2019 - CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) tonight announced an agreement for Nielsen national, digital and local audience measurement. The renewal encompasses a range of services. CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian, Pop, CBS Sports Network and CBS' 27 owned-and-operated local television stations will continue to use Nielsen's Total Audience measurement services as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

'CBS is a longstanding leader in world-class video content. We are thrilled to continue our long partnership with them as we innovate for the future,' commented David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen.

'We are very pleased with this new agreement we were able to achieve with Nielsen,' said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting CEO, CBS Corporation. 'It meets our strategic goals, and will allow us to benefit from important advances in measurement as they are rolled out. CBS programming is perennially the most-watched content rated by Nielsen, and there is significant upside ahead as next-generation advertising continues to flourish.'

