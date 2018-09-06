Log in
CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
09/06 03:56:44 pm
52.89 USD   -0.11%
03:32pCBS BOARD IN $1 : Cnbc
RE
08:48aCBS : Tries To Settle Feud Over Control
DJ
02:15aCBS : and National Amusements in talks to settle litigation
RE
CBS board in $100 million exit negotiations with CEO Moonves: CNBC

09/06/2018 | 03:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: CEO of CBS Corp, Moonves waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp's board is in settlement talks with Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves and has offered about $100 million exit package, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The company's shares fell nearly 2 percent to $51.95 in premarket trading on Thursday.

A New Yorker report in late July featured claims against Moonves from six women spanning different time periods over two decades, from 1985 to 2006. The allegations included sexual assault and unwanted advances.

Moonves will be replaced by COO Joe Ianniello as interim CEO, according to the CNBC report.

CBS could not be immediately reached for comment.

Moonves, who joined CBS in 1995 and became CEO in 2006, is locked in a legal battle over control of the company with National Amusements, its largest shareholder, owned by Shari Redstone and her father Sumner who also control media company Viacom.

CBS is in settlement talks with Shari Redstone and National Amusements, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Moonves received a total compensation of $69.33 million in 2017, making him one of the highest paid U.S. executive.

He had earlier said he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances", which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and had never used his position to harm anyone's career.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 084 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 476 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 10,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 19 921 M
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.25%19 790
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.41%166 691
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.20%164 861
SKY52.77%34 224
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.04%25 542
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.21%25 542
