CBS : in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation--Update

CBS Corp. is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements Inc., to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster, less than a month before the matter is scheduled to go to trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

A framework for the settlement would include CBS agreeing to drop its attempt to strip National Amusements of its voting control of the company by issuing a dividend. In return, National Amusements would agree to refrain from pushing for a merger of CBS and Viacom Inc. for a period of time, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The potential settlement under discussion also could lead to a shakeup of CBS's board and push CBS's annual meeting, originally scheduled for last May, to next spring, the people familiar with the discussions said.

The fate of CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who is being investigated by two independent law firms for allegations of sexual harassment reported by The New Yorker, is not part of the settlement talks, some of the people said.

CBS and National Amusements have been locked in litigation in Delaware Chancery Court since May.

