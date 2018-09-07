Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 10:02:19 pm
54.62 USD   +3.15%
12:21aCBS NEGOTIATING : sources
RE
09/07CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06CBS negotiating Moonves' exit and Viacom merger standstill - sour..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS negotiating Moonves' exit and Viacom merger standstill: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: CEO of CBS Corp, Moonves waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp's board is in talks with Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves to negotiate his exit, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

These discussions are occurring as the company and its controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc are also hammering out a settlement to a legal dispute over the control of CBS.

The two sides would agree to a two-year standstill on any discussions of a CBS and Viacom Inc merger as part of the settlement, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

The board has offered a roughly $100 million exit package, CNBC reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the negotiations. The number could not be independently verified.

A New Yorker report in late July featured claims against Moonves from six women spanning different time periods over two decades, from 1985 to 2006. The allegations included sexual assault and unwanted advances.

The board has asked for autonomy from its controlling shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If granted, CBS could be free to pursue a sale.

CBS shares rose more than 3 percent.

Moonves will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello as interim CEO, CNBC reported.

Long viewed as a successor to Moonves, Ianniello was instrumental in CBS's success following its split from Viacom in 2006. He has overseen the company's transformation from traditional TV and radio broadcaster to a supplier of shows to digital platforms and the launch of its own streaming TV service.

As of Wednesday's close, CBS stock had risen by more than 120 percent from a close of $24.04 on Dec. 30, 2005, a day before the company split. Viacom stock has fallen more than 28 percent from $41.15 in the same period.

"CBS will be in very good hands with Joe Ianniello running the company and allow for a smooth transition," analyst Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners said.

CBS declined to comment. Representatives of the board and representatives for the investigations into Moonves declined to comment.

Moonves, who joined CBS in 1995 and became CEO in 2006, has been locked in a legal battle over control of the company with National Amusements, owned by Shari Redstone and her father Sumner who also control media company Viacom.

Viacom shares traded flat on Thursday.

Moonves received total compensation of $69.33 million in 2017, making him one of the highest paid U.S. executives. Under his contract, he is entitled to up to $180 million in severance.

According to the CNBC report, the board wants to reserve the ability to claw back some of the compensation depending on the results of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against Moonves. It was not immediately clear if this could mean Moonves receives less than $100 million or anything at all.

CBS in August said it had retained two law firms and the board had set up a special committee to probe the allegations.

According to a filing from CBS in April, if Moonves is terminated for cause, or in the event of resignation without “good reason,” no incremental payments and benefits would be made.

One of the definitions for "cause" include "willful and material violation of any Company policy that is generally applicable to all employees or officers of the Company, including, but not limited to, policies concerning insider trading or sexual harassment," according to the filing.

Moonves had earlier said he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances", which he called mistakes he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and never used his position to harm anyone's career.

A big payout could open the company to shareholder litigation, experts said.

"There’s an established legal doctrine that says you can potentially be sued for overpaying your CEO to go away," said Eric Talley, a Columbia Law School corporate governance professor. "If you authorize payment of a big exit fee, you have to be acting in good faith to further shareholder interests."

The precedent came out of shareholders suing over Michael Ovitz’s exit compensation from Walt Disney Co as president, claiming the board breached its fiduciary duty, Talley said. Shareholders ultimately lost but the legal battle established the standard boards and companies must meet when dealing with executive departures.

News of discussions with Moonves were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

(Additional reporting by Liana Baker and Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Arjun Panchadar and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Ken Li and Vibhuti Sharma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 3.15% 54.62 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
VIACOM -0.61% 29.26 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.36% 110.26 Delayed Quote.2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
12:21aCBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VI : sources
RE
09/07CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06CBS negotiating Moonves' exit and Viacom merger standstill - sources
RE
09/06CBS : Directors, Les Moonves Negotiating His Exit as CEO--Update
DJ
09/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Directors, Les Moonves Negotiating His Exit as CEO
DJ
09/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of CBS Corporation
PR
09/06CBS : Tries To Settle Feud Over Control
DJ
09/06CBS : and National Amusements in talks to settle litigation
RE
09/06CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their I..
AC
09/05CBS : in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation--..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06REUTERS : CBS talks include two-year standstill on Viacom merger 
09/06REPORT : CBS directors seek autonomy amid Moonves exit talks 
09/06CBS goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
09/06CBS -2% on report board is negotiating Moonves exit 
09/06Stocks Looking To Bounce Back (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 084 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 476 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 10,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 19 921 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.25%19 790
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.41%166 691
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.20%164 861
SKY52.77%34 224
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.04%25 542
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.21%25 542
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.