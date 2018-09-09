Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : settles lawsuit over company control; Moonves to resign - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 08:57pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp has reached a deal to settle litigation over the control of the company with its controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc in a deal expected to be announced as early as before the markets open on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions said.

CBS is also expected to announce on Monday Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is resigning, said the sources on Sunday, asking not to be identified because the plans have not been made public.

CBS and National Amusements declined to comment.

CBS has also negotiated an estimated $100 million settlement with Moonves, these sources said. CBS will donate a portion of that settlement to an unnamed charity and the company reserves the right to claw back all of the remaining payment pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, sources familiar with these discussions said.

The investigation, which is conducted by two outside law firms, continues.

The settlement comes on the heels of a second report from the New Yorker published on Sunday in which six additional women have raised assault and harassment claims against Moonves. An earlier New Yorker report revealed six women who alleged similar behaviour by Moonves between the 1980s and early 2000s.

In a statement to the magazine, Moonves acknowledged three of the encounters, but said they were consensual.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kenneth Li

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
09:45pLESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in N..
RE
08:57pCBS : settles lawsuit over company control; Moonves to resign - sources
RE
09/08LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/07LESLIE MOONVES : Moonves Negotiates Exit at CBS -- WSJ
DJ
09/07CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VI : sources
RE
09/07CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/06CBS negotiating Moonves' exit and Viacom merger standstill - sources
RE
09/06CBS : Directors, Les Moonves Negotiating His Exit as CEO--Update
DJ
09/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Directors, Les Moonves Negotiating His Exit as CEO
DJ
09/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of CBS Corporation
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/07Jobs Report Expected To Be Strong (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jobs Report Steals The Spotlight 
09/06REUTERS : CBS talks include two-year standstill on Viacom merger 
09/06REPORT : CBS directors seek autonomy amid Moonves exit talks 
09/06CBS goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 084 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 484 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 10,88
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 21 095 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-4.98%21 095
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.69%165 729
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.22%165 039
SKY53.16%34 433
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.67%24 746
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.86%24 746
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.