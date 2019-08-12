Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom deal: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan

(Reuters) - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc are in the final stages of negotiating an all-stock merger that values Viacom at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Shares of CBS rose 0.6% to $49.21 in early trading, while Viacom fell 2.9% to $29.14.

Viacom shareholders will receive just above 0.595 CBS shares for each share they own, the sources said, adding that the final terms could still change. One source said the range was between 0.5960 and 0.5965.

Bob Bakish, Chief Executive of Viacom, is expected to be named the Chief Executive of the combined company; Joe Ianniello, interim CEO of CBS, is expected to be named CEO and Chairman of CBS Networks, a source familiar with the matter said. Ianniello's purview would exclude Showtime and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday, will reunite CBS and Viacom, bringing together the CBS television networks, cable network Showtime, and book publisher Simon & Schuster with MTV networks, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari.

The deal comes at a time when an increasingly competitive media landscape, dominated by Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc, prompted the Redstones to recombine the two companies 13 years after breaking them up.

This is CBS's third attempt since 2016 to bring the U.S. entertainment companies together. Previous merger talks had failed because of clashes between executives over divvying up top jobs and the companies' relative valuation.

(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Kenneth Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 0.04% 48.91 Delayed Quote.11.87%
NETFLIX -0.70% 308.42 Delayed Quote.15.42%
VIACOM -3.13% 29.08 Delayed Quote.16.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.06% 137.135 Delayed Quote.26.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
10:21aStocks to Watch: GE, Sysco, AMD, BlackRock, CBS, Rite Aid and More
DJ
10:09aCBS SHAREHOLDERS TO GET SLIGHT PREMI : sources
RE
10:08aCBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom deal - sources
RE
09:17aCBS, Viacom in Final Stages of Deal Talks
DJ
09:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AMS, Viacom, CBS, Muddy Waters
08/09CBS : Original Series "WHY WOMEN KILL" To Launch On CBS All Access In Canada On ..
AQ
08/09Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
DJ
08/08CBS : Streaming Services Boost CBS Revenue--Update
DJ
08/08CBS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Item 2. ..
AQ
08/08CBS : Streaming Services Boost CBS Revenue
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 645 M
EBIT 2019 3 166 M
Net income 2019 2 767 M
Debt 2019 8 461 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 6,55x
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 18 342 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 60,53  $
Last Close Price 48,91  $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION11.87%18 342
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)26.33%249 527
COMCAST CORPORATION26.08%195 116
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.54%13 118
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE31.09%9 425
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group