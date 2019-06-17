Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DOJ in Proposed Settlements With CBS, Fox, Tegna, Cox and Scripps on Information-Sharing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

The U.S. Justice Department said it reached proposed settlements with five television station owners to resolve a lawsuit about the sharing of sensitive information including "revenue pacing" details.

The DOJ said CBS, Fox Corp. (FOX, FOXA), Tegna, Cox Enterprises Inc. and E.W. Scripps Co. were added as defendants in a second amended complaint against Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Fox Corp. and Dow Jones parent News Corp. (NWS, NWSA, NWS.AU) share common ownership.

The DOJ said that by exchanging revenue-pacing information, broadcasters "were better able to anticipate whether their competitors were likely to raise, maintain, or lower spot advertising prices."

The proposed settlements "prohibit the direct or indirect sharing of such competitively sensitive information."

In November, several station owners agreed to settle charges they used third-party advertising sales rep firms to exchange information.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 0.33% 49.15 Delayed Quote.12.05%
E. W. SCRIPPS CO 0.47% 15.01 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FOX CORP 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 3.54% 53.48 Delayed Quote.103.04%
TEGNA INC 2.84% 14.87 Delayed Quote.33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
08:25pDOJ in Proposed Settlements With CBS, Fox, Tegna, Cox and Scripps on Informat..
DJ
06/11CBS : Martha Ruiz-Cornejo Joins CBS Television Stations as Senior Vice President..
PU
06/10CBS : Television Stations and CBS Interactive Launch CBSN Los Angeles
PU
06/07CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03CBS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03CBS : All Access' "STRANGE ANGEL" To Debut Second Season In Canada Beginning Thu..
AQ
06/03CBS : and Its Employees Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month
PU
05/30Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
RE
05/30CBS BOARD PLANS MERGER TALKS WITH VI : Cnbc
RE
05/26CBS : Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 466 M
EBIT 2019 3 283 M
Net income 2019 3 076 M
Debt 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 5,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 18 148 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 62,2 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION12.05%18 078
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)29.18%238 406
COMCAST CORPORATION24.26%185 909
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-0.84%21 338
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE19.04%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP7.82%21 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About