Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In CBS Corporation to Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:35am CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in CBS Corporation (“CBS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CBS) of the October 26, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in CBS stock or options between February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CBS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased CBS securities between February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Samit v. CBS Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-07796 was filed on August 27, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Defendant Leslie “Les” Moonves (“Moonves”), had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company’s business strategy.

Specifically, on July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article regarding an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $57.53 on July 26, 2018 to $54.01 on July 27, 2018—a $3.52 or 6.12% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding CBS’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
12:35aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
10/03CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their I..
AC
10/03CBS CORPORATION : Lawsuit for Investors in CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Shares An..
AC
10/02CBS CORPORATION : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
10/02ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against CBS Corporati..
BU
10/01CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their I..
AC
09/28CBS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28CBS LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds CBS Corporation Investors of Important ..
PR
09/27CBS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/26CBS CORPORATION : NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action La..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04DISCOVERY : An Unscripted Powerhouse With Global Reach 
10/03CBS places another TV exec on leave after allegations 
10/01Why I've Swapped My Disney For Fox 
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
10/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada-U.S. Trade Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 647 M
EBIT 2018 3 081 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 448 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 10,86
P/E ratio 2019 9,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 21 027 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard D. Parsons Chairman
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Radha Subramanyam Executive VP, Chief Research & Analytics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-5.24%21 027
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.74%173 874
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.13%161 238
SKY70.80%38 456
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.06%24 291
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE6.66%24 291
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.