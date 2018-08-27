Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBS Corporation – CBS

Log in
08/27/2018 | 07:08pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from February 14, 2014 through July 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CBS investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CBS class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1385.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company’s business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1385.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 655 M
EBIT 2018 3 083 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 476 M
Yield 2018 1,43%
P/E ratio 2018 10,30
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
Capitalization 19 898 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-10.37%19 898
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.11%166 571
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.84%161 788
SKY52.32%34 282
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP14.80%24 773
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.90%24 773
