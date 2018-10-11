Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of CBS Corporation - CBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBS) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.  If you are a CBS shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of CBS's board of directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CBS executives, including the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves ("Moonves"), had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (ii) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company's business strategy; and (iv) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article, discussing an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company.

What You Can Do

If you are a CBS shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10169
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-derivative-claims-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-cbs-corporation--cbs-300729713.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
07:18pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of ..
PR
01:15pNFL Television Ratings Are Up for First Time Since 2015
DJ
10/10CBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN
DJ
10/10CBS : The PGA of America, CBS and ESPN Reach Historic 11-Year Comprehensive Mult..
PU
10/09CBS TO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AFT : Fox journalist
RE
10/09CBS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
10/02ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against CBS Corporati..
BU
09/28CBS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28CBS LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds CBS Corporation Investors of Important ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:47aCBS names Rosenfield to new chief people officer role 
10/09CBS sets postponed annual meeting for Dec. 11 
10/08CBS erases losses on word it will test market after Moonves probe 
10/04DISCOVERY : An Unscripted Powerhouse With Global Reach 
10/03CBS places another TV exec on leave after allegations 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.