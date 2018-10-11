Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of CBS Corporation - CBS

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBS) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are a CBS shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of CBS's board of directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CBS executives, including the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves ("Moonves"), had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (ii) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company's business strategy; and (iv) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article, discussing an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company.

If you are a CBS shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company's directors and officers.

