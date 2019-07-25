Log in
CBTX INC

(CBTX)
  Report  
07/25 04:00:15 pm
29.64 USD   -1.27%
05:01pCBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
06/19CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
04/30CBTX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

07/25/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. ,or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $11.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“We are pleased that the first half of 2019 gave us record profitability, solid loan growth, and strong credit quality,” said Robert Franklin, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company. “Our dedicated team continues to work to build our business one quality relationship at a time,” he added. “For the rest of 2019, we will continue to focus on our goals and stay disciplined to our process which we feel drives shareholder value.”

“We continue to see good opportunities throughout our markets: Houston, East Texas, and Dallas,” said Franklin. “Although pricing in our markets continues to be challenging on both the loan and deposit sides, we believe that our strong discipline and relationship-driven approach gives us the ability to win new business while maintaining a solid net interest margin.”

Franklin further noted, “Our markets remain favorable and we look for that to continue through the remainder of the year. We are cautious about 2020 given the intensity of the political climate going into the presidential election along with downward pressure on interest rates, but we feel well positioned to weather the effects of either on our future.”

Highlights

  • Loans increased to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018.

  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.43% for the second quarter of 2018.

  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits remains low at 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 0.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

  • Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, including a gain of $3.3 million recorded related to bank-owned life insurance.

  • Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.10% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.09% of total assets at March 31, 2019 and 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher average loans and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter of 2019 compared the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher average Federal Home Loan Bank, or FHLB, advances and repurchase agreements.

The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher average loans, higher average yields on loans and higher yields on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased average FHLB advances and repurchase agreements.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $690,000 for the second quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.6 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2019, and $25.7 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.  

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and recorded a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $818,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from increased headcount and increased legal fees included in professional and director fees The Bank incurred legal fees of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits increased $1.7 million resulting from annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock during the current quarter. Professional and director fees increased due to legal fees noted above.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The effective tax rates were 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019, 19.86% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.28% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was due to the non-taxable gain related to bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased 9.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to organic growth.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, $3.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $4.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019, 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.05% for the second quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits increased 6.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.

We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, FHLB advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $90.8 million, $1.6 million and $51.4 million at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018,  respectively. Borrowings increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to short-term liquidity needs.

Capital

At June 30, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements.

Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.96% at June 30, 2019, 12.89% at March 31, 2019 and 12.41% at June 30, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets, which was 15.18% at June 30, 2019, 15.19% at March 31, 2019 and 14.87% at June 30, 2018. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.4 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.  Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018
Profitability:                     
Net income $14,315  $10,490  $14,112  $13,023  $11,042  $24,805  $20,154 
Basic earnings per share $0.57  $0.42  $0.57  $0.52  $0.44  $1.00  $0.81 
Diluted earnings per share $0.57  $0.42  $0.56  $0.52  $0.44  $0.99  $0.81 
                      
Return on average assets (1)  1.72%  1.30%  1.71%  1.62%  1.44%  1.52%  1.32%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)  11.30%  8.59%  11.66%  11.02%  9.66%  9.97%  8.94%
Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)  4.53%  4.56%  4.42%  4.31%  4.43%  4.55%  4.33%
Efficiency ratio (2)  56.25%  61.34%  58.67%  56.96%  58.20%  58.64%  60.34%
                      
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:                     
Total shareholders' equity to total assets  15.18%  15.19%  14.87%  14.79%  14.87%  15.18%  14.87%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  12.96%  12.89%  12.56%  12.40%  12.41%  12.96%  12.41%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.71%  14.53%  14.71%  14.29%  14.08%  14.71%  14.08%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  14.71%  14.53%  14.76%  14.53%  12.87%  14.71%  12.87%
Total risk-based capital ratio  15.59%  15.41%  15.63%  15.44%  14.32%  15.59%  14.32%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  13.12%  13.02%  12.74%  12.84%  15.29%  13.12%  15.29%
                      
Other Data:                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic  24,921   24,910   24,886   24,859   24,858   24,916   24,845 
Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted  25,042   25,054   25,046   25,060   24,997   25,047   24,977 
Common shares outstanding at period end  24,923   24,918   24,907   24,859   24,859   24,923   24,859 
Dividends per share $0.10  $0.10  $0.05  $0.05  $0.05  $0.20  $0.10 
Book value per share $20.59  $20.01  $19.58  $18.98  $18.55  $20.59  $18.55 
Tangible book value per share (3) $17.13  $16.54  $16.10  $15.48  $15.04  $17.13  $15.04 
Employees - full-time equivalents  508   494   495   489   488   508   488 

_________________________________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
                
Loans, excluding loans held for sale $2,642,289  $2,544,709  $2,446,823  $2,463,197  $2,404,132 
Allowance for loan losses  (25,342)  (24,643)  (23,693)  (24,486)  (25,746)
Loans, net  2,616,947   2,520,066   2,423,130   2,438,711   2,378,386 
                
Cash and equivalents  266,776   276,515   382,070   281,640   245,265 
Securities  232,601   228,684   229,964   222,493   230,393 
Premises and equipment, net  51,346   51,453   51,622   52,032   52,607 
Goodwill  80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950 
Other intangible assets, net  5,318   5,538   5,775   6,038   6,276 
Loans held for sale  1,408   852   -   384   560 
Operating lease right-to-use asset  12,355   12,879   -   -   - 
Other assets  111,805   106,525   105,585   108,205   106,323 
Total assets $3,379,506  $3,283,462  $3,279,096  $3,190,453  $3,100,760 
                
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,201,287  $1,229,172  $1,183,058  $1,144,985  $1,114,155 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,537,620   1,521,827   1,583,224   1,545,095   1,447,119 
Total deposits  2,738,907   2,750,999   2,766,282   2,690,080   2,561,274 
                
Repurchase agreements  805   1,600   2,498   1,351   1,448 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  90,000   -   -   -   50,000 
Junior subordinated debt  -   -   1,571   6,726   6,726 
Operating lease liabilities  14,806   15,134   -   -   - 
Other liabilities  21,830   17,076   21,120   20,445   20,117 
Total liabilities  2,866,348   2,784,809   2,791,471   2,718,602   2,639,565 
                
Shareholders' equity  513,158   498,653   487,625   471,851   461,195 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,379,506  $3,283,462  $3,279,096  $3,190,453  $3,100,760 
                     
                     


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018
Interest income                     
Interest and fees on loans $35,608 $33,793 $33,427  $31,513  $30,493 $69,401 $58,955
Securities  1,519  1,557  1,542   1,535   1,507  3,076  2,943
Federal Funds and other interest-earning assets  1,359  1,483  1,696   1,404   936  2,842  1,930
Equity investments  163  152  217   213   191  315  384
Total interest income  38,649  36,985  36,882   34,665   33,127  75,634  64,212
Interest expense                     
Deposits  3,822  3,584  3,551   2,961   2,126  7,406  4,074
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  524  65  1   62   13  589  14
Note payable and junior subordinated debt  4  8  110   116   112  12  209
Total interest expense  4,350  3,657  3,662   3,139   2,251  8,007  4,297
Net interest income  34,299  33,328  33,220   31,526   30,876  67,627  59,915
Provision (recapture) for loan losses  807  1,147  (2,169)  (1,142)  690  1,954  1,555
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses  33,492  32,181  35,389   32,668   30,186  65,673  58,360
Noninterest income                     
Deposit account service charges  1,657  1,629  1,709   1,597   1,497  3,286  2,975
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets  69  88  168   152   210  157  340
Card interchange fees  941  864  921   922   971  1,805  1,898
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  3,721  430  456   443   465  4,151  916
Other  915  482  605   412   363  1,397  738
Total noninterest income  7,303  3,493  3,859   3,526   3,506  10,796  6,867
Noninterest expense                     
Salaries and employee benefits  14,185  13,822  13,834   12,499   12,496  28,007  25,191
Net occupancy expense  2,338  2,267  2,268   2,428   2,433  4,605  4,698
Regulatory fees  446  464  507   488   513  910  1,058
Data processing  661  714  664   664   666  1,375  1,349
Software  425  440  408   400   403  865  768
Printing, stationery and office  327  353  303   291   303  680  567
Amortization of intangibles  225  232  237   245   248  457  503
Professional and director fees  2,282  2,091  1,123   809   686  4,373  1,605
Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses  66  65  64   66   68  131  135
Loan processing costs  124  95  153   102   75  219  193
Advertising, marketing and business development  532  440  406   437   475  972  981
Repossessed real estate and other asset expense      7   3   5     62
Security and protection expense  367  323  317   346   311  690  613
Telephone and communications  456  378  408   342   394  834  780
Other expenses  969  901  1,057   844   936  1,870  1,793
Total noninterest expense  23,403  22,585  21,756   19,964   20,012  45,988  40,296
Net income before income tax expense  17,392  13,089  17,492   16,230   13,680  30,481  24,931
Income tax expense  3,077  2,599  3,380   3,207   2,638  5,676  4,777
Net income  $14,315 $10,490 $14,112  $13,023  $11,042 $24,805 $20,154
                        
                        


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018
     Interest      Interest      Interest  
  Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average
  Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/
  Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1)
Assets                        
Interest-earnings assets:                        
Total loans (2) $2,591,928  $35,608 5.51% $2,500,788  $33,793 5.48% $2,375,253  $30,493 5.15%
Securities  233,339   1,519 2.61%  231,650   1,557 2.73%  228,262   1,507 2.65%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  219,639   1,359 2.48%  239,281   1,483 2.51%  201,906   936 1.86%
Equity investments  15,218   163 4.32%  12,285   152 5.02%  14,823   191 5.17%
Total interest-earning assets  3,060,124  $38,649 5.07%  2,984,004  $36,985 5.03%  2,820,244  $33,127 4.71%
Allowance for loan losses  (24,829)       (24,016)       (25,392)     
Noninterest-earnings assets  299,234        302,915        288,416      
Total assets $3,334,529       $3,262,903       $3,083,268      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits $1,514,697  $3,822 1.01% $1,544,039  $3,584 0.94% $1,478,016  $2,126 0.58%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  83,899   524 2.51%  11,578   65 2.28%  3,738   13 1.39%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     4 -   365   8 8.89%  10,826   112 4.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,598,596  $4,350 1.09%  1,555,982  $3,657 0.95%  1,492,580  $2,251 0.60%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,194,645        1,177,086        1,111,736      
Other liabilities  32,991        34,634        20,441      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,227,636        1,211,720        1,132,177      
Shareholders’ equity  508,297        495,201        458,511      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,334,529       $3,262,903       $3,083,268      
Net interest income    $34,299      $33,328      $30,876  
Net interest spread (3)       3.98%       4.08%       4.11%
Net interest margin (4)       4.50%       4.53%       4.39%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)       4.53%       4.56%       4.43%

_________________________________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $258,000, $255,000 and $267,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019  2018 
     Interest      Interest  
  Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average
  Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1)
Assets                
Interest-earnings assets:                
Total loans (2) $2,546,610  $69,401 5.50% $2,347,512  $58,955 5.06%
Securities  232,499   3,076 2.67%  226,008   2,943 2.63%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  229,405   2,842 2.50%  227,172   1,930 1.71%
Equity investments  13,537   315 4.69%  14,763   384 5.26%
Total interest-earning assets  3,022,051  $75,634 5.05%  2,815,455  $64,212 4.60%
Allowance for loan losses  (24,426)       (25,131)     
Noninterest-earnings assets  301,065        287,764      
Total assets $3,298,690       $3,078,088      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits $1,529,283  $7,406 0.98% $1,484,777  $4,074 0.55%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  47,939   589 2.48%  2,585   14 1.09%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     12    10,826   209 3.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,577,222  $8,007 1.02%  1,498,188  $4,297 0.58%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,185,919        1,104,451      
Other liabilities  33,764        20,801      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,219,683        1,125,252      
Shareholders’ equity  501,785        454,648      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,298,690       $3,078,088      
Net interest income    $67,627      $59,915  
Net interest spread (3)       4.03%       4.02%
Net interest margin (4)       4.51%       4.29%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)       4.55%       4.33%

_________________________________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $513,000 and $537,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited) 
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
  Increase (Decrease) due to   
(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Days Total
Interest-earning assets:            
Total loans $1,245  $194  $376 $1,815 
Securities  11   (66)  17  (38)
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  (123)  (17)  16  (124)
Equity investments  37   (28)  2  11 
Total increase in interest income  1,170   83   411  1,664 
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits  (69)  267   40  238 
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  487   (29)  1  459 
Note payable and junior subordinated debt  (4)       (4)
Total increase in interest expense  414   238   41  693 
Increase (decrease) in net interest income $756  $(155) $370 $971 


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
  Increase (Decrease) due to  
(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total 
Interest-earning assets:         
Total loans $ 2,782  $ 2,333  $ 5,115 
Securities   34    (22)   12 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets   82    341    423 
Equity investments   5    (33)   (28)
Total increase in interest income   2,903    2,619    5,522 
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing deposits   53    1,643    1,696 
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements   441    70    511 
Note payable and junior subordinated debt   (108)   —    (108)
Total increase in interest expense   386    1,713    2,099 
Increase in net interest income $ 2,517  $ 906  $ 3,423 


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
  Increase (Decrease) due to  
(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Total 
Interest-earning assets:         
Total loans $5,000  $5,446  $10,446 
Securities  85   48   133 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  19   893   912 
Equity investments  (32)  (37)  (69)
Total increase in interest income  5,072   6,350   11,422 
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing deposits  122   3,210   3,332 
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  494   81   575 
Note payable and junior subordinated debt  (197)     (197)
Total increase in interest expense  419   3,291   3,710 
Increase in net interest income $4,653  $3,059  $7,712 
             
             


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Yield Trend - Annualized:          
Interest-earnings assets:          
Total loans 5.51% 5.48% 5.37% 5.20% 5.15%
Securities 2.61% 2.73% 2.70% 2.64% 2.65%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 2.48% 2.51% 2.30% 2.04% 1.86%
Equity investments 4.32% 5.02% 5.79% 5.01% 5.17%
Total interest-earning assets 5.07% 5.03% 4.87% 4.70% 4.71%
           
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits 1.01% 0.94% 0.89% 0.77% 0.58%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements 2.51% 2.28% 0.21% 1.94% 1.39%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt -  8.89% 4.45% 4.25% 4.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.09% 0.95% 0.91% 0.80% 0.60%
           
Net interest spread (1) 3.98% 4.08% 3.96% 3.90% 4.11%
Net interest margin (2) 4.50% 4.53% 4.39% 4.28% 4.39%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.53% 4.56% 4.42% 4.31% 4.43%

_________________________________
(1)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(2)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(3)   Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited) 
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Average Outstanding Balances:               
                
Assets               
Interest-earnings assets:               
Total loans (1) $2,591,928  $2,500,788  $2,468,415  $2,404,491  $2,375,253 
Securities  233,339   231,650   226,882   230,592   228,262 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  219,639   239,281   293,299   272,739   201,906 
Equity investments  15,218   12,285   14,789   16,799   14,823 
Total interest-earning assets  3,060,124   2,984,004   3,003,385   2,924,621   2,820,244 
Allowance for loan losses  (24,829)  (24,016)  (24,305)  (25,689)  (25,392)
Noninterest-earnings assets  299,234   302,915   295,236   292,598   288,416 
Total assets $3,334,529  $3,262,903  $3,274,316  $3,191,530  $3,083,268 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
Interest-bearing deposits $1,514,697  $1,544,039  $1,578,146  $1,530,077  $1,478,016 
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements  83,899   11,578   1,925   12,657   3,738 
Note payable and junior subordinated debt     365   9,817   10,826   10,826 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,598,596   1,555,982   1,589,888   1,553,560   1,492,580 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,194,645   1,177,086   1,181,035   1,145,516   1,111,736 
Other liabilities  32,991   34,634   23,083   23,600   20,441 
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,227,636   1,211,720   1,204,118   1,169,116   1,132,177 
Shareholders’ equity  508,297   495,201   480,310   468,854   458,511 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,334,529  $3,262,903  $3,274,316  $3,191,530  $3,083,268 

_________________________________
(1)   Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

 
 
 CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Period End Balances (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
  Amount  Amount  Amount  Amount  Amount 
                          
Loan Portfolio:                         
Commercial and industrial $540,084  20.4% $559,882  21.9% $519,779  21.2% $569,334  23.1% $565,850  23.5%
Real estate:                         
Commercial real estate  854,513  32.2%  811,742  31.8%  795,733  32.4%  776,439  31.4%  780,224  32.4%
Construction and development  559,672  21.1%  572,861  22.5%  515,533  21.0%  487,289  19.7%  449,390  18.6%
1-4 family residential  281,525  10.6%  281,502  11.0%  282,011  11.5%  288,737  11.7%  279,227  11.6%
Multi-family residential  298,887  11.3%  213,582  8.4%  221,194  9.0%  236,907  9.6%  229,609  9.5%
Consumer  39,803  1.5%  39,072  1.5%  39,421  1.6%  39,807  1.6%  41,833  1.7%
Agricultural  9,923  0.4%  8,915  0.4%  11,076  0.5%  11,609  0.5%  10,951  0.5%
Other  65,471  2.5%  64,215  2.5%  68,382  2.8%  59,484  2.4%  53,376  2.2%
Gross loans  2,649,878  100.0%  2,551,771  100.0%  2,453,129  100.0%  2,469,606  100.0%  2,410,460  100.0%
Less deferred fees and unearned discount  (6,181)    (6,210)    (6,306)    (6,025)    (5,768)  
Less allowance for loan losses  (25,342)    (24,643)    (23,693)    (24,486)    (25,746)  
Less loans held for sale  (1,408)    (852)         (384)    (560)  
Loans, net $2,616,947    $2,520,066    $2,423,130    $2,438,711    $2,378,386   
                          
                          
Deposits:                         
Interest-bearing demand accounts $351,326  12.8% $352,623  12.8% $387,457  14.0% $367,120  13.6% $342,890  13.4%
Money market accounts  717,883  26.2%  695,968  25.3%  737,770  26.7%  722,382  26.9%  650,747  25.4%
Savings accounts  91,828  3.4%  96,251  3.5%  96,962  3.5%  94,344  3.5%  97,576  3.8%
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater  189,741  6.9%  181,507  6.6%  189,007  6.8%  182,552  6.8%  164,464  6.4%
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000  186,842  6.8%  195,478  7.1%  172,028  6.2%  178,697  6.6%  191,442  7.5%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,537,620  56.1%  1,521,827  55.3%  1,583,224  57.2%  1,545,095  57.4%  1,447,119  56.5%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,201,287  43.9%  1,229,172  44.7%  1,183,058  42.8%  1,144,985  42.6%  1,114,155  43.5%
Total deposits $2,738,907  100.0% $2,750,999  100.0% $2,766,282  100.0% $2,690,080  100.0% $2,561,274  100.0%
                                    
                                    


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
 
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Nonperforming assets (at period end):               
Nonaccrual loans:               
Commercial and industrial $1,795  $1,390  $1,317  $2,161  $1,734 
Real estate:               
Commercial real estate  850   862   1,517   2,751   2,092 
Construction and development           13   225 
1-4 family residential  624   635   656   677   738 
Multi-family residential               
Consumer     47         4 
Agricultural               
Nonaccrual loans  3,269   2,934   3,490   5,602   4,793 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due  9             
Total nonperforming loans  3,278   2,934   3,490   5,602   4,793 
Foreclosed assets:               
Real estate  36      12   175    
Other     41         137 
Total foreclosed assets  36   41   12   175   137 
Total nonperforming assets $3,314  $2,975  $3,502  $5,777  $4,930 
                
Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end):               
Commercial and industrial $7,792  $8,416  $7,719  $8,763  $7,648 
Real estate:               
Commercial real estate  7,371   6,784   6,730   6,913   10,930 
Construction and development  4,579   4,700   4,298   3,606   3,335 
1-4 family residential  2,236   2,249   2,281   2,454   1,404 
Multi-family residential  2,178   1,457   1,511   1,630   1,479 
Consumer  458   357   387   394   479 
Agricultural  73   50   62   71   66 
Other  655   630   705   655   405 
Total allowance for loan losses $25,342  $24,643  $23,693  $24,486  $25,746 
                
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):               
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10%  0.09%  0.11%  0.18%  0.16%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.12%  0.12%  0.14%  0.23%  0.20%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans  773.09%  839.91%  678.88%  437.09%  537.16%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.96%  0.97%  0.97%  0.99%  1.07%
                     
                     


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)
 (In thousands, except percentages)
 
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses               
                
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period $24,643  $23,693  $24,486  $25,746  $25,349 
                
Provision (recapture) for loan losses  807   1,147   (2,169)  (1,142)  690 
                
Net (charge-offs) recoveries               
Commercial and industrial  22   (206)  1,521   (114)  (301)
Real estate:               
Commercial real estate  2   2   (156)  (3)  5 
Construction and development        (1)      
1-4 family residential  (11)  1      4    
Consumer  (78)  6   1   (4)  3 
Agricultural        10       
Other   (43)   —    1    (1)   — 
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries   (108)   (197)   1,376    (118)   (293)
                
Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 25,342  $ 24,643  $ 23,693  $ 24,486  $ 25,746 
                
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)  0.02%  0.03%  (0.22%)  0.02%  0.05%

_________________________________
(1)   Annualized.

 
 
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

                
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018
Tangible Equity               
Total shareholders’ equity $513,158  $498,653  $487,625  $471,851  $461,195 
Adjustments:               
Goodwill  80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950 
Other intangibles  5,318   5,538   5,775   6,038   6,276 
Tangible equity $426,890  $412,165  $400,900  $384,863  $373,969 
Tangible Assets               
Total assets $3,379,506  $3,283,462  $3,279,096  $3,190,453  $3,100,760 
Adjustments:               
Goodwill  80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950   80,950 
Other intangibles  5,318   5,538   5,775   6,038   6,276 
Tangible assets $3,293,238  $3,196,974  $3,192,371  $3,103,465  $3,013,534 
                
Common shares outstanding  24,923   24,918   24,907   24,859   24,859 
                
Book value per share $20.59  $20.01  $19.58  $18.98  $18.55 
Tangible book value per share $17.13  $16.54  $16.10  $15.48  $15.04 
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets  15.18%  15.19%  14.87%  14.80%  14.87%
Tangible equity to tangible assets  12.96%  12.89%  12.56%  12.40%  12.41%
                     
Investor Relations:

James L. Sturgeon
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com 

Media Contact:

Ashley Warren
713.210.7622 
awarren@CBoTX.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
