CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
0
07/25/2019 | 05:01pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. ,or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $11.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
“We are pleased that the first half of 2019 gave us record profitability, solid loan growth, and strong credit quality,” said Robert Franklin, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company. “Our dedicated team continues to work to build our business one quality relationship at a time,” he added. “For the rest of 2019, we will continue to focus on our goals and stay disciplined to our process which we feel drives shareholder value.”
“We continue to see good opportunities throughout our markets: Houston, East Texas, and Dallas,” said Franklin. “Although pricing in our markets continues to be challenging on both the loan and deposit sides, we believe that our strong discipline and relationship-driven approach gives us the ability to win new business while maintaining a solid net interest margin.”
Franklin further noted, “Our markets remain favorable and we look for that to continue through the remainder of the year. We are cautious about 2020 given the intensity of the political climate going into the presidential election along with downward pressure on interest rates, but we feel well positioned to weather the effects of either on our future.”
Highlights
Loans increased to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.43% for the second quarter of 2018.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits remains low at 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 0.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, including a gain of $3.3 million recorded related to bank-owned life insurance.
Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.10% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.09% of total assets at March 31, 2019 and 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher average loans and the impact of one additional day in the second quarter of 2019 compared the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher average Federal Home Loan Bank, or FHLB, advances and repurchase agreements.
The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher average loans, higher average yields on loans and higher yields on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased average FHLB advances and repurchase agreements.
Provision for Loan Losses
Provision for loan loss was $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $690,000 for the second quarter of 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.6 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2019, and $25.7 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and recorded a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $818,000 during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits resulting from increased headcount and increased legal fees included in professional and director fees The Bank incurred legal fees of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest expense increased $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits increased $1.7 million resulting from annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock during the current quarter. Professional and director fees increased due to legal fees noted above.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.
The effective tax rates were 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019, 19.86% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.28% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was due to the non-taxable gain related to bank-owned life insurance.
Balance Sheet Highlights:
Loans
Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019, $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased 9.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to organic growth.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, $3.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2019 and $4.9 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2018.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019, 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.05% for the second quarter of 2018.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2018. Deposits increased 6.9% during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.
We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, FHLB advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $90.8 million, $1.6 million and $51.4 million at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Borrowings increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 due to short-term liquidity needs.
Capital
At June 30, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements.
Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.96% at June 30, 2019, 12.89% at March 31, 2019 and 12.41% at June 30, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets, which was 15.18% at June 30, 2019, 15.19% at March 31, 2019 and 14.87% at June 30, 2018. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About CBTX, Inc.
CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.4 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Profitability:
Net income
$
14,315
$
10,490
$
14,112
$
13,023
$
11,042
$
24,805
$
20,154
Basic earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.42
$
0.57
$
0.52
$
0.44
$
1.00
$
0.81
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.42
$
0.56
$
0.52
$
0.44
$
0.99
$
0.81
Return on average assets (1)
1.72
%
1.30
%
1.71
%
1.62
%
1.44
%
1.52
%
1.32
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)
11.30
%
8.59
%
11.66
%
11.02
%
9.66
%
9.97
%
8.94
%
Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)
4.53
%
4.56
%
4.42
%
4.31
%
4.43
%
4.55
%
4.33
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
56.25
%
61.34
%
58.67
%
56.96
%
58.20
%
58.64
%
60.34
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
15.18
%
15.19
%
14.87
%
14.79
%
14.87
%
15.18
%
14.87
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
12.96
%
12.89
%
12.56
%
12.40
%
12.41
%
12.96
%
12.41
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
14.71
%
14.53
%
14.71
%
14.29
%
14.08
%
14.71
%
14.08
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.71
%
14.53
%
14.76
%
14.53
%
12.87
%
14.71
%
12.87
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.59
%
15.41
%
15.63
%
15.44
%
14.32
%
15.59
%
14.32
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
13.12
%
13.02
%
12.74
%
12.84
%
15.29
%
13.12
%
15.29
%
Other Data:
Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic
24,921
24,910
24,886
24,859
24,858
24,916
24,845
Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted
25,042
25,054
25,046
25,060
24,997
25,047
24,977
Common shares outstanding at period end
24,923
24,918
24,907
24,859
24,859
24,923
24,859
Dividends per share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.20
$
0.10
Book value per share
$
20.59
$
20.01
$
19.58
$
18.98
$
18.55
$
20.59
$
18.55
Tangible book value per share (3)
$
17.13
$
16.54
$
16.10
$
15.48
$
15.04
$
17.13
$
15.04
Employees - full-time equivalents
508
494
495
489
488
508
488
_________________________________ (1) Annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
2,642,289
$
2,544,709
$
2,446,823
$
2,463,197
$
2,404,132
Allowance for loan losses
(25,342
)
(24,643
)
(23,693
)
(24,486
)
(25,746
)
Loans, net
2,616,947
2,520,066
2,423,130
2,438,711
2,378,386
Cash and equivalents
266,776
276,515
382,070
281,640
245,265
Securities
232,601
228,684
229,964
222,493
230,393
Premises and equipment, net
51,346
51,453
51,622
52,032
52,607
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangible assets, net
5,318
5,538
5,775
6,038
6,276
Loans held for sale
1,408
852
-
384
560
Operating lease right-to-use asset
12,355
12,879
-
-
-
Other assets
111,805
106,525
105,585
108,205
106,323
Total assets
$
3,379,506
$
3,283,462
$
3,279,096
$
3,190,453
$
3,100,760
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,201,287
$
1,229,172
$
1,183,058
$
1,144,985
$
1,114,155
Interest-bearing deposits
1,537,620
1,521,827
1,583,224
1,545,095
1,447,119
Total deposits
2,738,907
2,750,999
2,766,282
2,690,080
2,561,274
Repurchase agreements
805
1,600
2,498
1,351
1,448
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
90,000
-
-
-
50,000
Junior subordinated debt
-
-
1,571
6,726
6,726
Operating lease liabilities
14,806
15,134
-
-
-
Other liabilities
21,830
17,076
21,120
20,445
20,117
Total liabilities
2,866,348
2,784,809
2,791,471
2,718,602
2,639,565
Shareholders' equity
513,158
498,653
487,625
471,851
461,195
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,379,506
$
3,283,462
$
3,279,096
$
3,190,453
$
3,100,760
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
35,608
$
33,793
$
33,427
$
31,513
$
30,493
$
69,401
$
58,955
Securities
1,519
1,557
1,542
1,535
1,507
3,076
2,943
Federal Funds and other interest-earning assets
1,359
1,483
1,696
1,404
936
2,842
1,930
Equity investments
163
152
217
213
191
315
384
Total interest income
38,649
36,985
36,882
34,665
33,127
75,634
64,212
Interest expense
Deposits
3,822
3,584
3,551
2,961
2,126
7,406
4,074
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
524
65
1
62
13
589
14
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
4
8
110
116
112
12
209
Total interest expense
4,350
3,657
3,662
3,139
2,251
8,007
4,297
Net interest income
34,299
33,328
33,220
31,526
30,876
67,627
59,915
Provision (recapture) for loan losses
807
1,147
(2,169
)
(1,142
)
690
1,954
1,555
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses
33,492
32,181
35,389
32,668
30,186
65,673
58,360
Noninterest income
Deposit account service charges
1,657
1,629
1,709
1,597
1,497
3,286
2,975
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
69
88
168
152
210
157
340
Card interchange fees
941
864
921
922
971
1,805
1,898
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
3,721
430
456
443
465
4,151
916
Other
915
482
605
412
363
1,397
738
Total noninterest income
7,303
3,493
3,859
3,526
3,506
10,796
6,867
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,185
13,822
13,834
12,499
12,496
28,007
25,191
Net occupancy expense
2,338
2,267
2,268
2,428
2,433
4,605
4,698
Regulatory fees
446
464
507
488
513
910
1,058
Data processing
661
714
664
664
666
1,375
1,349
Software
425
440
408
400
403
865
768
Printing, stationery and office
327
353
303
291
303
680
567
Amortization of intangibles
225
232
237
245
248
457
503
Professional and director fees
2,282
2,091
1,123
809
686
4,373
1,605
Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses
66
65
64
66
68
131
135
Loan processing costs
124
95
153
102
75
219
193
Advertising, marketing and business development
532
440
406
437
475
972
981
Repossessed real estate and other asset expense
—
—
7
3
5
62
Security and protection expense
367
323
317
346
311
690
613
Telephone and communications
456
378
408
342
394
834
780
Other expenses
969
901
1,057
844
936
1,870
1,793
Total noninterest expense
23,403
22,585
21,756
19,964
20,012
45,988
40,296
Net income before income tax expense
17,392
13,089
17,492
16,230
13,680
30,481
24,931
Income tax expense
3,077
2,599
3,380
3,207
2,638
5,676
4,777
Net income
$
14,315
$
10,490
$
14,112
$
13,023
$
11,042
$
24,805
$
20,154
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
6/30/2018
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Average
Average
Earned/
Average
Average
Earned/
Average
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Total loans (2)
$
2,591,928
$
35,608
5.51
%
$
2,500,788
$
33,793
5.48
%
$
2,375,253
$
30,493
5.15
%
Securities
233,339
1,519
2.61
%
231,650
1,557
2.73
%
228,262
1,507
2.65
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
219,639
1,359
2.48
%
239,281
1,483
2.51
%
201,906
936
1.86
%
Equity investments
15,218
163
4.32
%
12,285
152
5.02
%
14,823
191
5.17
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,060,124
$
38,649
5.07
%
2,984,004
$
36,985
5.03
%
2,820,244
$
33,127
4.71
%
Allowance for loan losses
(24,829
)
(24,016
)
(25,392
)
Noninterest-earnings assets
299,234
302,915
288,416
Total assets
$
3,334,529
$
3,262,903
$
3,083,268
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,514,697
$
3,822
1.01
%
$
1,544,039
$
3,584
0.94
%
$
1,478,016
$
2,126
0.58
%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
83,899
524
2.51
%
11,578
65
2.28
%
3,738
13
1.39
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
4
-
365
8
8.89
%
10,826
112
4.15
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,598,596
$
4,350
1.09
%
1,555,982
$
3,657
0.95
%
1,492,580
$
2,251
0.60
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,194,645
1,177,086
1,111,736
Other liabilities
32,991
34,634
20,441
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,227,636
1,211,720
1,132,177
Shareholders’ equity
508,297
495,201
458,511
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,334,529
$
3,262,903
$
3,083,268
Net interest income
$
34,299
$
33,328
$
30,876
Net interest spread (3)
3.98
%
4.08
%
4.11
%
Net interest margin (4)
4.50
%
4.53
%
4.39
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
4.53
%
4.56
%
4.43
%
_________________________________ (1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $258,000, $255,000 and $267,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Average
Average
Earned/
Average
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Total loans (2)
$
2,546,610
$
69,401
5.50
%
$
2,347,512
$
58,955
5.06
%
Securities
232,499
3,076
2.67
%
226,008
2,943
2.63
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
229,405
2,842
2.50
%
227,172
1,930
1.71
%
Equity investments
13,537
315
4.69
%
14,763
384
5.26
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,022,051
$
75,634
5.05
%
2,815,455
$
64,212
4.60
%
Allowance for loan losses
(24,426
)
(25,131
)
Noninterest-earnings assets
301,065
287,764
Total assets
$
3,298,690
$
3,078,088
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,529,283
$
7,406
0.98
%
$
1,484,777
$
4,074
0.55
%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
47,939
589
2.48
%
2,585
14
1.09
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
12
—
10,826
209
3.89
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,577,222
$
8,007
1.02
%
1,498,188
$
4,297
0.58
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,185,919
1,104,451
Other liabilities
33,764
20,801
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,219,683
1,125,252
Shareholders’ equity
501,785
454,648
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,298,690
$
3,078,088
Net interest income
$
67,627
$
59,915
Net interest spread (3)
4.03
%
4.02
%
Net interest margin (4)
4.51
%
4.29
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
4.55
%
4.33
%
_________________________________ (1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $513,000 and $537,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Volume
Rate
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
1,245
$
194
$
376
$
1,815
Securities
11
(66
)
17
(38
)
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
(123
)
(17
)
16
(124
)
Equity investments
37
(28
)
2
11
Total increase in interest income
1,170
83
411
1,664
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(69
)
267
40
238
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
487
(29
)
1
459
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
(4
)
—
—
(4
)
Total increase in interest expense
414
238
41
693
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
756
$
(155
)
$
370
$
971
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Volume
Rate
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
2,782
$
2,333
$
5,115
Securities
34
(22
)
12
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
82
341
423
Equity investments
5
(33
)
(28
)
Total increase in interest income
2,903
2,619
5,522
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
53
1,643
1,696
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
441
70
511
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
(108
)
—
(108
)
Total increase in interest expense
386
1,713
2,099
Increase in net interest income
$
2,517
$
906
$
3,423
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, Compared to
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Volume
Rate
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
5,000
$
5,446
$
10,446
Securities
85
48
133
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
19
893
912
Equity investments
(32
)
(37
)
(69
)
Total increase in interest income
5,072
6,350
11,422
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
122
3,210
3,332
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
494
81
575
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
(197
)
—
(197
)
Total increase in interest expense
419
3,291
3,710
Increase in net interest income
$
4,653
$
3,059
$
7,712
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Yield Trend - Annualized:
Interest-earnings assets:
Total loans
5.51
%
5.48
%
5.37
%
5.20
%
5.15
%
Securities
2.61
%
2.73
%
2.70
%
2.64
%
2.65
%
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
2.48
%
2.51
%
2.30
%
2.04
%
1.86
%
Equity investments
4.32
%
5.02
%
5.79
%
5.01
%
5.17
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.07
%
5.03
%
4.87
%
4.70
%
4.71
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
1.01
%
0.94
%
0.89
%
0.77
%
0.58
%
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
2.51
%
2.28
%
0.21
%
1.94
%
1.39
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
-
8.89
%
4.45
%
4.25
%
4.15
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.09
%
0.95
%
0.91
%
0.80
%
0.60
%
Net interest spread (1)
3.98
%
4.08
%
3.96
%
3.90
%
4.11
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.50
%
4.53
%
4.39
%
4.28
%
4.39
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3)
4.53
%
4.56
%
4.42
%
4.31
%
4.43
%
_________________________________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Average Outstanding Balances:
Assets
Interest-earnings assets:
Total loans (1)
$
2,591,928
$
2,500,788
$
2,468,415
$
2,404,491
$
2,375,253
Securities
233,339
231,650
226,882
230,592
228,262
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
219,639
239,281
293,299
272,739
201,906
Equity investments
15,218
12,285
14,789
16,799
14,823
Total interest-earning assets
3,060,124
2,984,004
3,003,385
2,924,621
2,820,244
Allowance for loan losses
(24,829
)
(24,016
)
(24,305
)
(25,689
)
(25,392
)
Noninterest-earnings assets
299,234
302,915
295,236
292,598
288,416
Total assets
$
3,334,529
$
3,262,903
$
3,274,316
$
3,191,530
$
3,083,268
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,514,697
$
1,544,039
$
1,578,146
$
1,530,077
$
1,478,016
FHLB advances and repurchase agreements
83,899
11,578
1,925
12,657
3,738
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
365
9,817
10,826
10,826
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,598,596
1,555,982
1,589,888
1,553,560
1,492,580
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,194,645
1,177,086
1,181,035
1,145,516
1,111,736
Other liabilities
32,991
34,634
23,083
23,600
20,441
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,227,636
1,211,720
1,204,118
1,169,116
1,132,177
Shareholders’ equity
508,297
495,201
480,310
468,854
458,511
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,334,529
$
3,262,903
$
3,274,316
$
3,191,530
$
3,083,268
_________________________________ (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Period End Balances (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
540,084
20.4
%
$
559,882
21.9
%
$
519,779
21.2
%
$
569,334
23.1
%
$
565,850
23.5
%
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
854,513
32.2
%
811,742
31.8
%
795,733
32.4
%
776,439
31.4
%
780,224
32.4
%
Construction and development
559,672
21.1
%
572,861
22.5
%
515,533
21.0
%
487,289
19.7
%
449,390
18.6
%
1-4 family residential
281,525
10.6
%
281,502
11.0
%
282,011
11.5
%
288,737
11.7
%
279,227
11.6
%
Multi-family residential
298,887
11.3
%
213,582
8.4
%
221,194
9.0
%
236,907
9.6
%
229,609
9.5
%
Consumer
39,803
1.5
%
39,072
1.5
%
39,421
1.6
%
39,807
1.6
%
41,833
1.7
%
Agricultural
9,923
0.4
%
8,915
0.4
%
11,076
0.5
%
11,609
0.5
%
10,951
0.5
%
Other
65,471
2.5
%
64,215
2.5
%
68,382
2.8
%
59,484
2.4
%
53,376
2.2
%
Gross loans
2,649,878
100.0
%
2,551,771
100.0
%
2,453,129
100.0
%
2,469,606
100.0
%
2,410,460
100.0
%
Less deferred fees and unearned discount
(6,181
)
(6,210
)
(6,306
)
(6,025
)
(5,768
)
Less allowance for loan losses
(25,342
)
(24,643
)
(23,693
)
(24,486
)
(25,746
)
Less loans held for sale
(1,408
)
(852
)
—
(384
)
(560
)
Loans, net
$
2,616,947
$
2,520,066
$
2,423,130
$
2,438,711
$
2,378,386
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
351,326
12.8
%
$
352,623
12.8
%
$
387,457
14.0
%
$
367,120
13.6
%
$
342,890
13.4
%
Money market accounts
717,883
26.2
%
695,968
25.3
%
737,770
26.7
%
722,382
26.9
%
650,747
25.4
%
Savings accounts
91,828
3.4
%
96,251
3.5
%
96,962
3.5
%
94,344
3.5
%
97,576
3.8
%
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
189,741
6.9
%
181,507
6.6
%
189,007
6.8
%
182,552
6.8
%
164,464
6.4
%
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
186,842
6.8
%
195,478
7.1
%
172,028
6.2
%
178,697
6.6
%
191,442
7.5
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,537,620
56.1
%
1,521,827
55.3
%
1,583,224
57.2
%
1,545,095
57.4
%
1,447,119
56.5
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,201,287
43.9
%
1,229,172
44.7
%
1,183,058
42.8
%
1,144,985
42.6
%
1,114,155
43.5
%
Total deposits
$
2,738,907
100.0
%
$
2,750,999
100.0
%
$
2,766,282
100.0
%
$
2,690,080
100.0
%
$
2,561,274
100.0
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Nonperforming assets (at period end):
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
1,795
$
1,390
$
1,317
$
2,161
$
1,734
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
850
862
1,517
2,751
2,092
Construction and development
—
—
—
13
225
1-4 family residential
624
635
656
677
738
Multi-family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
47
—
—
4
Agricultural
—
—
—
—
—
Nonaccrual loans
3,269
2,934
3,490
5,602
4,793
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
9
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
3,278
2,934
3,490
5,602
4,793
Foreclosed assets:
Real estate
36
—
12
175
—
Other
—
41
—
—
137
Total foreclosed assets
36
41
12
175
137
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,314
$
2,975
$
3,502
$
5,777
$
4,930
Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
7,792
$
8,416
$
7,719
$
8,763
$
7,648
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
7,371
6,784
6,730
6,913
10,930
Construction and development
4,579
4,700
4,298
3,606
3,335
1-4 family residential
2,236
2,249
2,281
2,454
1,404
Multi-family residential
2,178
1,457
1,511
1,630
1,479
Consumer
458
357
387
394
479
Agricultural
73
50
62
71
66
Other
655
630
705
655
405
Total allowance for loan losses
$
25,342
$
24,643
$
23,693
$
24,486
$
25,746
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.18
%
0.16
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.20
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
773.09
%
839.91
%
678.88
%
437.09
%
537.16
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.96
%
0.97
%
0.97
%
0.99
%
1.07
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period
$
24,643
$
23,693
$
24,486
$
25,746
$
25,349
Provision (recapture) for loan losses
807
1,147
(2,169
)
(1,142
)
690
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
22
(206
)
1,521
(114
)
(301
)
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
2
2
(156
)
(3
)
5
Construction and development
—
—
(1
)
—
—
1-4 family residential
(11
)
1
—
4
—
Consumer
(78
)
6
1
(4
)
3
Agricultural
—
—
10
—
—
Other
(43
)
—
1
(1
)
—
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
(108
)
(197
)
1,376
(118
)
(293
)
Allowance for loan losses at end of period
$
25,342
$
24,643
$
23,693
$
24,486
$
25,746
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
0.02
%
0.03
%
(0.22
%)
0.02
%
0.05
%
_________________________________ (1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:
6/30/2019
3/31/2019
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
6/30/2018
Tangible Equity
Total shareholders’ equity
$
513,158
$
498,653
$
487,625
$
471,851
$
461,195
Adjustments:
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangibles
5,318
5,538
5,775
6,038
6,276
Tangible equity
$
426,890
$
412,165
$
400,900
$
384,863
$
373,969
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
3,379,506
$
3,283,462
$
3,279,096
$
3,190,453
$
3,100,760
Adjustments:
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangibles
5,318
5,538
5,775
6,038
6,276
Tangible assets
$
3,293,238
$
3,196,974
$
3,192,371
$
3,103,465
$
3,013,534
Common shares outstanding
24,923
24,918
24,907
24,859
24,859
Book value per share
$
20.59
$
20.01
$
19.58
$
18.98
$
18.55
Tangible book value per share
$
17.13
$
16.54
$
16.10
$
15.48
$
15.04
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
15.18
%
15.19
%
14.87
%
14.80
%
14.87
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
12.96
%
12.89
%
12.56
%
12.40
%
12.41
%
Investor Relations:
James L. Sturgeon
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com
Media Contact:
Ashley Warren
713.210.7622
awarren@CBoTX.com