CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“I am proud to work every day beside the great CommunityBank of Texas family,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. “Our focus remains on our customer base and the communities we serve. We continue to operate in an unprecedented time related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fog it has created over our daily activities and economies.”
“We believe in the resiliency of our customer base and the communities in which we operate,” Mr. Franklin continued. “We also know how to get through crises. Our team is experienced and many of the same tools we have used in the past are important to help with the outcomes from the pandemic. We persist in our efforts to work to keep our employees safe with internal controls around social distancing, sanitizing and making work from home solutions available when possible.”
“Many of our customers are back to work and finding their own solutions to the problems created by the pandemic. Our requests from customers for deferrals continues to decline, and the over 2,000 PPP loans we made last quarter have helped our customers through these unprecedented times.” said Mr. Franklin.
“While our customers and team are resilient and moving forward, we believe that it will be several months before we can more clearly see the effects of the shut-down of our economy, both at a local and national level,” Mr. Franklin said. “We are also monitoring the slowdown of the oil and gas industry and the new normal that the industry will operate under as we go forward.”
“We continued to add to our provision for loan losses during the second quarter primarily because of the general uncertainty created in our markets. We believe that our reserve build and our continued strong capital position gives us the stability we need to continue to work with our customers in these tough times,” Mr. Franklin added. “We believe that CBTX, Inc. will emerge from this crisis strong and able to pursue any opportunities that may arise.”
Highlights
Net income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $5.3 million and $12.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, primarily due to the increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020.
The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors.
The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans increased to $39.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million at June 30, 2019.
Funded $336.1 million in loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or the PPP, during the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock paid on July 15, 2020.
Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020 and 15.59% at June 30, 2019.
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $62,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.07% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.94% for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.09% for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020, from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.53% for the second quarter of 2019.
Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry during such periods on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted economic factors.
The ACL for loans was $39.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors during the first and second quarters of 2020.
The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $5.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.7 million at March 31, 2020 and $378,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased interest rate swap origination fees recognized on new interest rate swap transactions during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million received under bank-owned life insurance policies and a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value recorded during the second quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $406,000 between the second and first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees, and increased regulatory fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from decreases in employee benefits costs.
The decrease in noninterest expense of $908,000 between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to a reduction in professional and director fees, mainly legal fees, partially offset by increased consulting fees.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020, $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020, 19.85% for the first quarter of 2020 and 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company funded 2,010 PPP loans to customers in the principal amount totaling $336.1 million and an average loan balance of $167,000. The Company recognized a net yield of 2.28% during the second quarter of 2020 on these PPP loans.
In support of customers impacted by COVID-19, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month arrangements. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had entered into deferral arrangements on 689 loans with total outstanding principal of $545.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, these arrangements resulted in the deferral of payments, including both principal and interest, totaling $17.0 million and $936,000, respectively.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $11.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to $9.9 million of loans, which were placed on nonaccrual status while subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.
Through June 30, 2020, 35 loans totaling $27.0 million were restructured as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, which included 32 loans totaling $26.3 million, that were subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, (0.05%) for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019.
The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $52.5 million, $51.4 million and $90.8 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the second quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth in 2019.
Capital
At June 30, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020, and 15.59% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.96% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.18% at March 31, 2020, and 13.12% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.77% at June 30, 2020, 15.67% at March 31, 2020 and 15.18% at June 30, 2019.
The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2020, 13.51% at March 31, 2020 and 12.96% at June 30, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About CBTX, Inc.
CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third‑party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Profitability:
Net income
$
2,163
$
7,541
$
12,636
$
13,076
$
14,315
$
9,704
$
24,805
Basic earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.30
$
0.51
$
0.52
$
0.57
$
0.39
$
1.00
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.30
$
0.50
$
0.52
$
0.57
$
0.39
$
0.99
Return on average assets (1)
0.23
%
0.87
%
1.43
%
1.53
%
1.72
%
0.54
%
1.52
%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)
1.60
%
5.64
%
9.40
%
9.92
%
11.30
%
3.60
%
9.97
%
Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)
3.68
%
4.06
%
4.18
%
4.43
%
4.53
%
3.87
%
4.55
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
64.15
%
60.44
%
58.96
%
56.98
%
56.25
%
62.26
%
58.64
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
13.77
%
15.67
%
15.40
%
15.31
%
15.18
%
13.77
%
15.18
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
11.84
%
13.51
%
13.26
%
13.13
%
12.96
%
11.84
%
12.96
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
15.30
%
15.23
%
15.52
%
14.99
%
14.71
%
15.30
%
14.71
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.30
%
15.23
%
15.52
%
14.99
%
14.71
%
15.30
%
14.71
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.56
%
16.42
%
16.41
%
15.88
%
15.59
%
16.56
%
15.59
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.96
%
13.18
%
13.11
%
13.23
%
13.12
%
11.96
%
13.12
%
Other Data:
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
24,752
24,926
24,951
24,923
24,921
24,839
24,916
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
24,780
25,000
25,071
25,046
25,042
24,885
25,047
Common shares outstanding at period end
24,755
24,746
24,980
24,923
24,923
24,755
24,923
Dividends per share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.20
$
0.20
Book value per share
$
21.71
$
21.70
$
21.45
$
21.07
$
20.59
$
21.71
$
20.59
Tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.26
$
18.23
$
18.01
$
17.62
$
17.13
$
18.26
$
17.13
Employees - full-time equivalents
523
512
500
504
508
523
508
_____________________________
(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
2,934,888
$
2,671,587
$
2,639,085
$
2,676,824
$
2,642,289
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(39,678
)
(31,194
)
(25,280
)
(25,576
)
(25,342
)
Loans, net
2,895,210
2,640,393
2,613,805
2,651,248
2,616,947
Cash and equivalents
492,400
284,898
372,064
289,399
266,776
Securities
235,438
234,014
231,262
228,061
232,601
Premises and equipment
50,729
50,243
50,875
51,183
51,346
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangible assets
4,496
4,700
4,938
5,106
5,318
Loans held for sale
—
882
1,463
—
1,408
Operating lease right-to-use asset
14,081
12,577
12,926
12,864
12,355
Other assets
128,421
116,993
110,261
112,774
111,805
Total assets
$
3,901,725
$
3,425,650
$
3,478,544
$
3,431,585
$
3,379,506
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,513,748
$
1,195,541
$
1,184,861
$
1,196,720
$
1,201,287
Interest-bearing deposits
1,740,455
1,596,692
1,667,527
1,547,607
1,537,620
Total deposits
3,254,203
2,792,233
2,852,388
2,744,327
2,738,907
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
120,000
90,000
Repurchase agreements
2,500
1,415
485
1,208
805
Operating lease liabilities
16,983
15,356
15,704
15,513
14,806
Other liabilities
40,683
29,772
24,246
25,317
21,830
Total liabilities
3,364,369
2,888,776
2,942,823
2,906,365
2,866,348
Total shareholders’ equity
537,356
536,874
535,721
525,220
513,158
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,901,725
$
3,425,650
$
3,478,544
$
3,431,585
$
3,379,506
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
32,857
$
33,617
$
35,634
$
36,353
$
35,608
$
66,474
$
69,401
Securities
1,228
1,363
1,442
1,436
1,519
2,591
3,076
Other interest-earning assets
169
1,055
1,279
1,212
1,359
1,224
2,842
Equity investments
171
176
213
192
163
347
315
Total interest income
34,425
36,211
38,568
39,193
38,649
70,636
75,634
Interest expense
Deposits
2,022
3,766
4,463
4,130
3,822
5,788
7,406
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
240
221
316
483
523
461
587
Repurchase agreements
1
—
—
1
1
1
2
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
4
4
3
4
4
8
12
Total interest expense
2,267
3,991
4,782
4,618
4,350
6,258
8,007
Net interest income
32,158
32,220
33,786
34,575
34,299
64,378
67,627
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans
8,537
4,739
(148
)
579
807
13,276
1,954
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,333
310
—
—
—
1,643
—
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses
9,870
5,049
(148
)
579
807
14,919
1,954
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses
22,288
27,171
33,934
33,996
33,492
49,459
65,673
Noninterest income
Deposit account service charges
1,095
1,485
1,587
1,681
1,657
2,580
3,286
Card interchange fees
915
922
1,007
908
941
1,837
1,805
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
412
416
430
430
3,721
828
4,151
Net gain on sales of assets
139
123
305
190
69
262
157
Other
348
1,381
388
906
915
1,729
1,397
Total noninterest income
2,909
4,327
3,717
4,115
7,303
7,236
10,796
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,012
14,223
14,264
13,951
14,185
28,235
28,007
Occupancy expense
2,558
2,424
2,417
2,484
2,338
4,982
4,605
Professional and director fees
1,541
1,152
1,220
1,455
2,282
2,693
4,373
Data processing and software
1,292
1,222
1,074
1,121
1,086
2,514
2,240
Regulatory fees
476
103
84
144
446
579
910
Advertising, marketing and business development
269
364
452
407
532
633
972
Telephone and communications
392
419
506
434
456
811
834
Security and protection expense
351
374
364
410
367
725
690
Amortization of intangibles
230
221
216
221
225
451
457
Other expenses
1,374
1,587
1,513
1,418
1,486
2,961
2,900
Total noninterest expense
22,495
22,089
22,110
22,045
23,403
44,584
45,988
Net income before income tax expense
2,702
9,409
15,541
16,066
17,392
12,111
30,481
Income tax expense
539
1,868
2,905
2,990
3,077
2,407
5,676
Net income
$
2,163
$
7,541
$
12,636
$
13,076
$
14,315
$
9,704
$
24,805
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin (In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
6/30/2019
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Average
Average
Earned/
Average
Average
Earned/
Average
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Outstanding
Interest
Yield/
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate (1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans (2)
$
2,908,204
$
32,857
4.54
%
$
2,634,507
$
33,617
5.13
%
$
2,591,928
$
35,608
5.51
%
Securities
240,343
1,228
2.05
%
233,917
1,363
2.34
%
233,339
1,519
2.61
%
Other interest-earning assets
378,405
169
0.18
%
315,099
1,055
1.35
%
219,639
1,359
2.48
%
Equity investments
15,147
171
4.54
%
13,661
176
5.18
%
15,218
163
4.32
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,542,099
$
34,425
3.91
%
3,197,184
$
36,211
4.56
%
3,060,124
$
38,649
5.07
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(31,443
)
(25,831
)
(24,829
)
Noninterest-earning assets
305,821
296,698
299,234
Total assets
$
3,816,477
$
3,468,051
$
3,334,529
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,687,991
$
2,022
0.48
%
$
1,650,064
$
3,766
0.92
%
$
1,514,697
$
3,822
1.01
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,769
240
1.36
%
50,000
221
1.78
%
83,022
523
2.53
%
Repurchase agreements
2,101
1
0.19
%
763
—
—
877
1
0.46
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
4
—
—
4
—
—
4
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,760,861
$
2,267
0.52
%
1,700,827
$
3,991
0.94
%
1,598,596
$
4,350
1.09
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,462,271
1,184,776
1,194,645
Other liabilities
49,958
44,620
32,991
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,512,229
1,229,396
1,227,636
Shareholders’ equity
543,387
537,828
508,297
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,816,477
$
3,468,051
$
3,334,529
Net interest income
$
32,158
$
32,220
$
34,299
Net interest spread (3)
3.39
%
3.62
%
3.98
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.65
%
4.05
%
4.50
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
3.68
%
4.06
%
4.53
%
_______________________________
(1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $247,000, $81,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Year to Date Net Interest Margin (In thousands, except percentages)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate (1)
Balance
Interest Paid
Rate (1)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans (2)
$
2,771,355
$
66,474
4.82
%
$
2,546,610
$
69,401
5.50
%
Securities
237,130
2,591
2.20
%
232,499
3,076
2.67
%
Other interest-earning assets
346,753
1,224
0.71
%
229,405
2,842
2.50
%
Equity investments
14,404
347
4.84
%
13,537
315
4.69
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,369,642
$
70,636
4.22
%
3,022,051
$
75,634
5.05
%
Allowance for loan losses
(28,637
)
(24,426
)
Noninterest-earning assets
301,281
301,065
Total assets
$
3,642,286
$
3,298,690
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,669,031
$
5,788
0.70
%
$
1,529,283
$
7,406
0.98
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
60,385
461
1.54
%
46,575
587
2.54
%
Repurchase agreements
1,432
1
0.14
%
1,364
2
0.30
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
8
—
—
12
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,730,848
$
6,258
0.73
%
1,577,222
$
8,007
1.02
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,323,520
1,185,919
Other liabilities
45,595
33,764
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,369,115
1,219,683
Shareholders’ equity
542,323
501,785
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,642,286
$
3,298,690
Net interest income
$
64,378
$
67,627
Net interest spread (3)
3.49
%
4.03
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.84
%
4.51
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
3.87
%
4.55
%
_______________________________
(1) Annualized. (2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale. (3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $496,000 and $513,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Rate/Volume Analysis (In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020,
Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
(4,251
)
$
3,491
$
—
$
(760
)
Securities
(172
)
37
—
(135
)
Other interest-earning assets
(1,099
)
213
—
(886
)
Equity investments
(24
)
19
—
(5
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
(5,546
)
3,760
—
(1,786
)
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(1,831
)
87
—
(1,744
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
(73
)
92
—
19
Repurchase agreements
1
—
—
1
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
—
—
—
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(1,903
)
179
—
(1,724
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
(3,643
)
$
3,581
$
—
$
(62
)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020,
Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
(7,096
)
$
4,345
$
—
$
(2,751
)
Securities
(337
)
46
—
(291
)
Other interest-earning assets
(2,172
)
982
—
(1,190
)
Equity investments
8
—
—
8
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
(9,597
)
5,373
—
(4,224
)
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(2,236
)
436
—
(1,800
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
(205
)
(78
)
—
(283
)
Repurchase agreements
(1
)
1
—
—
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
—
—
—
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(2,442
)
359
—
(2,083
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
(7,155
)
$
5,014
$
—
$
(2,141
)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020,
Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease) due to
(Dollars in thousands)
Rate
Volume
Days
Total
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
(9,441
)
$
6,130
$
384
$
(2,927
)
Securities
(564
)
62
17
(485
)
Other interest-earning assets
(3,089
)
1,455
16
(1,618
)
Equity investments
10
20
2
32
Total increase (decrease) in interest income
(13,084
)
7,667
419
(4,998
)
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
(2,339
)
680
41
(1,618
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
(303
)
174
3
(126
)
Repurchase agreements
(1
)
—
—
(1
)
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
(4
)
—
(4
)
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense
(2,643
)
850
44
(1,749
)
Increase (decrease) in net interest income
$
(10,441
)
$
6,817
$
375
$
(3,249
)
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Yield Trend
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
4.54
%
5.13
%
5.27
%
5.43
%
5.51
%
Securities
2.05
%
2.34
%
2.46
%
2.41
%
2.61
%
Other interest-earning assets
0.18
%
1.35
%
1.69
%
2.25
%
2.48
%
Equity investments
4.54
%
5.18
%
5.24
%
4.72
%
4.32
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.91
%
4.56
%
4.73
%
4.98
%
5.07
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
0.48
%
0.92
%
1.08
%
1.05
%
1.01
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1.36
%
1.78
%
1.82
%
2.29
%
2.53
%
Repurchase agreements
0.19
%
—
—
0.38
%
0.46
%
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.52
%
0.94
%
1.11
%
1.12
%
1.09
%
Net interest spread (1)
3.39
%
3.62
%
3.62
%
3.86
%
3.98
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.65
%
4.05
%
4.15
%
4.39
%
4.50
%
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3)
3.68
%
4.06
%
4.18
%
4.43
%
4.53
%
______________________________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets. (3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Outstanding Balances (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans (1)
$
2,908,204
$
2,634,507
$
2,682,842
$
2,655,941
$
2,591,928
Securities
240,343
233,917
232,441
234,525
233,339
Other interest-earning assets
378,405
315,099
300,395
215,900
219,639
Equity investments
15,147
13,661
16,140
16,154
15,218
Total interest-earning assets
3,542,099
3,197,184
3,231,818
3,122,520
3,060,124
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(31,443
)
(25,831
)
(25,591
)
(25,422
)
(24,829
)
Noninterest-earning assets
305,821
296,698
298,615
296,861
299,234
Total assets
$
3,816,477
$
3,468,051
$
3,504,842
$
3,393,959
$
3,334,529
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,687,991
$
1,650,064
$
1,646,883
$
1,557,503
$
1,514,697
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,769
50,000
68,913
83,804
83,022
Repurchase agreements
2,101
763
423
1,043
877
Note payable and junior subordinated debt
—
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,760,861
1,700,827
1,716,219
1,642,350
1,598,596
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,462,271
1,184,776
1,212,939
1,189,087
1,194,645
Other liabilities
49,958
44,620
42,406
39,775
32,991
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,512,229
1,229,396
1,255,345
1,228,862
1,227,636
Shareholders’ equity
543,387
537,828
533,278
522,747
508,297
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,816,477
$
3,468,051
$
3,504,842
$
3,393,959
$
3,334,529
______________________________
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loans and Deposits Period End Balances (In thousands, except percentages)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Loan Portfolio:
Commercial and industrial
$
837,667
28.4
%
$
542,650
20.3
%
$
527,607
19.9
%
$
523,831
19.5
%
$
540,084
20.4
%
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
908,027
30.8
%
904,395
33.8
%
900,746
34.0
%
875,329
32.6
%
854,513
32.2
%
Construction and development
552,879
18.8
%
558,343
20.8
%
527,812
19.9
%
572,276
21.4
%
559,672
21.1
%
1-4 family residential
272,253
9.2
%
276,142
10.3
%
280,192
10.6
%
287,434
10.7
%
281,525
10.6
%
Multi-family residential
255,273
8.7
%
267,152
10.0
%
277,209
10.5
%
298,396
11.1
%
298,887
11.3
%
Consumer
36,338
1.2
%
38,133
1.4
%
36,782
1.4
%
37,975
1.4
%
39,803
1.5
%
Agriculture
7,795
0.3
%
7,520
0.3
%
9,812
0.4
%
10,836
0.4
%
9,923
0.4
%
Other
77,535
2.6
%
84,076
3.1
%
86,513
3.3
%
76,860
2.9
%
65,471
2.5
%
Gross loans
2,947,767
100.0
%
2,678,411
100.0
%
2,646,673
100.0
%
2,682,937
100.0
%
2,649,878
100.0
%
Less allowance for credit losses
(39,678
)
(31,194
)
(25,280
)
(25,576
)
(25,342
)
Less deferred fees and unearned discount
(12,879
)
(5,942
)
(6,125
)
(6,113
)
(6,181
)
Less loans held for sale
—
(882
)
(1,463
)
—
(1,408
)
Loans, net
$
2,895,210
$
2,640,393
$
2,613,805
$
2,651,248
$
2,616,947
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
366,281
11.2
%
$
359,943
12.9
%
$
369,744
13.0
%
$
337,746
12.3
%
$
351,326
12.8
%
Money market accounts
878,006
27.0
%
760,036
27.2
%
805,942
28.3
%
739,436
26.9
%
717,883
26.2
%
Savings accounts
98,485
3.0
%
90,227
3.2
%
92,183
3.2
%
91,413
3.3
%
91,828
3.4
%
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
200,505
6.2
%
212,341
7.6
%
208,018
7.3
%
198,561
7.3
%
189,741
6.9
%
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
197,178
6.1
%
174,145
6.3
%
191,640
6.7
%
180,451
6.6
%
186,842
6.8
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,740,455
53.5
%
1,596,692
57.2
%
1,667,527
58.5
%
1,547,607
56.4
%
1,537,620
56.1
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,513,748
46.5
%
1,195,541
42.8
%
1,184,861
41.5
%
1,196,720
43.6
%
1,201,287
43.9
%
Total deposits
$
3,254,203
100.0
%
$
2,792,233
100.0
%
$
2,852,388
100.0
%
$
2,744,327
100.0
%
$
2,738,907
100.0
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Credit Quality (In thousands, except percentages)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Nonperforming Assets (at period end):
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
5,519
$
449
$
596
$
354
$
1,795
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
4,811
67
67
159
850
Construction and development
506
519
—
—
—
1-4 family residential
332
413
314
629
624
Multi-family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Agriculture
—
—
—
—
—
Nonaccrual loans
11,168
1,448
977
1,142
3,269
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
—
—
—
—
9
Total nonperforming loans
11,168
1,448
977
1,142
3,278
Foreclosed assets
—
—
—
—
36
Total nonperforming assets
$
11,168
$
1,448
$
977
$
1,142
$
3,314
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):
Commercial and industrial
$
12,108
$
9,535
$
7,671
$
7,470
$
7,792
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
12,424
9,576
7,975
7,788
7,371
Construction and development
7,050
5,795
4,446
4,825
4,579
1-4 family residential
3,173
2,430
2,257
2,338
2,236
Multi-family residential
2,880
2,413
1,699
1,829
2,178
Consumer
529
477
388
558
458
Agriculture
134
129
74
82
73
Other
1,380
839
770
686
655
Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
39,678
$
31,194
$
25,280
$
25,576
$
25,342
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.29
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.10
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.38
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.12
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans
355.28
%
2,154.28
%
2,587.51
%
2,239.58
%
773.09
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans
1.35
%
1.17
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Allowance for credit losses for loans at beginning of period
$
31,194
$
25,280
$
25,576
$
25,342
$
24,643
Adoption of CECL
—
874
—
—
—
Provision (recapture)
8,537
4,739
(148
)
579
807
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial and industrial
18
398
(205
)
(374
)
22
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
(24
)
—
(1
)
33
2
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
1-4 family residential
(66
)
1
—
1
(11
)
Multi-family residential
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
7
(99
)
47
(1
)
(78
)
Agriculture
12
—
10
—
—
Other
—
1
1
(4
)
(43
)
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
(53
)
301
(148
)
(345
)
(108
)
Allowance for credit losses for loans at end of period
$
39,678
$
31,194
$
25,280
$
25,576
$
25,342
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
0.01
%
(0.05
%)
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
_________________
(1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Tangible Equity
Total shareholders’ equity
$
537,356
$
536,874
$
535,721
$
525,220
$
513,158
Adjustments:
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangibles
4,496
4,700
4,938
5,106
5,318
Tangible equity
$
451,910
$
451,224
$
449,833
$
439,164
$
426,890
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
3,901,725
$
3,425,650
$
3,478,544
$
3,431,585
$
3,379,506
Adjustments:
Goodwill
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
80,950
Other intangibles
4,496
4,700
4,938
5,106
5,318
Tangible assets
$
3,816,279
$
3,340,000
$
3,392,656
$
3,345,529
$
3,293,238
Common shares outstanding
24,755
24,746
24,980
24,923
24,923
Book value per share
$
21.71
$
21.70
$
21.45
$
21.07
$
20.59
Tangible book value per share
$
18.26
$
18.23
$
18.01
$
17.62
$
17.13
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
13.77
%
15.67
%
15.40
%
15.31
%
15.18
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
11.84
%
13.51
%
13.26
%
13.13
%
12.96
%
