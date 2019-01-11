CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Circular and Notice of General Meeting

11 January 2019

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has today published a shareholder circular (the 'Circular') to convene a general meeting (the 'General Meeting') to be held on 4 February 2019. The purpose of the meeting is to extend the Company's authority to allot new ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') on a non-pre-emptive basis.

On 9 January 2018, the Company published a prospectus relating to the creation of a share issuance programme of up to 100 million Ordinary Shares (the '2018 Share Issuance Programme'). The Company was given authority to issue Ordinary Shares in connection with the 2018 Share Issuance Programme at a general meeting of the Company held on 19 December 2017. The Company's ability to issue Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 2018 Share Issuance Programme expired on 8 January 2019.

The Company is currently only able to issue a further 8,907,800 Ordinary Shares (representing 6.9 per cent. of its issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at the date of the Circular) non-pre-emptively under its existing authorities. Therefore, the Board is seeking Shareholder approval at the General Meeting to enable the Company to issue up to a further 16,932,556 New Ordinary Shares non-pre-emptively. This will permit the Company to issue up to 20 per cent. of its issued share capital, being 25,840,356 New Ordinary Shares as at the date of the Circular, without being required to publish a prospectus, subject to certain restrictions regarding public offerings.

If the Resolutions are passed (and assuming there are no issues of Ordinary Shares between now and the date of the General Meeting), the Company will be permitted to issue up to 25,840,356 Ordinary Shares in aggregate (representing 20 per cent. of the current issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company) to investors without first having to offer them, pro rata, to Shareholders, with such authority to expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2019.

If approved, this authority may be used to carry out a series of placings or tap issues, providing the Company with the ability to issue New Ordinary Shares over a period of time. Any issuance of New Ordinary Shares pursuant to this authority will be at a premium to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (cum income) at the time of issue, with such premium intended to cover the costs and expenses of the relevant issue.

Full details of the resolutions to be voted on by shareholders of the Company at the General Meeting, to be held at 2.45 p.m. on 4 February 2019, at the offices of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7SH, are contained within the Circular.

Copies of the Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's registered office (Mermaid House, 2 Puddle Dock, London EC4V 3DB) and via the Company's website (www.ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com). The Circular will also shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

The Company's LEI is: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

