CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Issue of Equity

22 August 2018

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has today issued 560,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a price of 157.3 pence per Ordinary Share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of the Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 125,536,575 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company.

This figure (125,536,575) maybe used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Peel Hunt LLP