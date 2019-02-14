Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC    CCJI   GB00BYSRMH16

CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

(CCJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 07:27:58 am
142.4499 GBp   -0.04%
07:52aCC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Monthly factsheet
PU
02/12CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Result of Placing
PU
02/04CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Result of General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Monthly factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:52am EST

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Monthly factsheet - January 2019

The monthly factsheet is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/newsletters-2019

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the monthly factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 12:51:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH
07:52aCC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Monthly factsheet
PU
02/12CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Result of Placing
PU
02/04CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Result of General Meeting
PU
02/04CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
02/04CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Announcement of Placing
PU
01/22CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/15CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Monthly factsheet
PU
01/11CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
01/02CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
2018CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST : Monthly factsheet
PU
More news
Chart CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Katherine Cornish-Bowden Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC-1.72%0
BLACKROCK INC8.32%67 759
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.39%51 842
UBS GROUP5.23%49 883
STATE STREET CORPORATION10.21%26 402
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD6.28%24 941
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.