CC JAPAN INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

(CCJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/12 07:27:51 am
146.5 GBp   +0.86%
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Monthly factsheet

04/12/2019 | 08:03am EDT

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Monthly factsheet - March 2019

The monthly factsheet is now available on the Company's website at:

https://www.ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/newsletters-2019

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Ciara McKillop 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the monthly factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:02:06 UTC
