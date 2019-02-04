Log in
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Portfolio Update

02/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Portfolio data - January 2019

The Company announces that its unaudited portfolio data, as at 31 January 2019, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/portfolio-data

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Ciara Mckillop 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:08 UTC
