CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Portfolio Update

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98
Portfolio data - January 2019
The Company announces that its unaudited portfolio data, as at 31 January 2019, is now available on the Company's website at:
https://ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/portfolio-data
Enquiries:
Anthony Lee / Ciara Mckillop 020 7653 9690
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
