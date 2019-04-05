CC Japan Income and Growth Trust : Portfolio Update

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Portfolio data - March 2019

The Company announces that its unaudited portfolio data, as at 29 March 2019, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/portfolio-data

Enquiries:

Anthony Lee / Ciara Mckillop 020 7653 9690

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited