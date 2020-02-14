CC Japan Income & Growth Trust : Portfolio Update

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Portfolio data - January 2020

The Company announces that its unaudited portfolio data, as at 31 January 2020, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/portfolio-data

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690