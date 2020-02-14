Log in
CC JAPAN INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC

(CCJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 08:47:17 am
149.02 GBp   -2.60%
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust : Portfolio Update

02/14/2020 | 09:16am EST
Regulatory Story
Portfolio Update
Released 14:13 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1014D
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC
14 February 2020

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300FZANMYIORK1K98

Portfolio data - January 2020

The Company announces that its unaudited portfolio data, as at 31 January 2020, is now available on the Company's website at:

https://ccjapanincomeandgrowthtrust.com/portfolio-data

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690

Note: The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PFUBSGDDIGBDGGS
Portfolio Update - RNS

Disclaimer

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:15:02 UTC
