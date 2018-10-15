CCA Industries : Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: 'CAW') announced today that it is delayed and will be issuing its third quarter 2018 results on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The Company also announced the investor call for the third quarter 2018, which ended August 31, 2018, will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 3:00 PM EDT. All current and prospective investors are invited to attend. The call-in number is (844) 513-9330. The call may also be accessed through a live audio web cast at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1822481/15927AE1540FB3B8374BA878C4A970EB

Further information may also be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

The call will be led by Lance T. Funston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen A. Heit, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company's officers will be discussing the financial results for the quarter, the Company's marketing and product sales plans, as well as the Company's financial position. The investor call will be recorded and posted on the Company's investor web site www.ccainvestor.com.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, 'Plus+White' toothpastes and teeth whiteners, 'Bikini Zone' medicated topical and shave gels, 'Nutra Nail' nail care treatments, 'Scar Zone' scar treatment products, 'Sudden Change' anti-aging skin care products and 'Porcelana' skin care products.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cca-industries-inc-announces-investor-call-for-third-quarter-2018-is-delayed-and-will-take-place-on-tuesday-october-23-2018-300731396.html

SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.