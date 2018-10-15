Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  CCA Industries, Inc.    CAW

CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. (CAW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CCA Industries : Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

LYNDHURST, N.J., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: 'CAW') announced today that it is delayed and will be issuing its third quarter 2018 results on Monday, October 22, 2018.

The Company also announced the investor call for the third quarter 2018, which ended August 31, 2018, will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 3:00 PM EDT. All current and prospective investors are invited to attend. The call-in number is (844) 513-9330. The call may also be accessed through a live audio web cast at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1822481/15927AE1540FB3B8374BA878C4A970EB

Further information may also be found on the Company's investor web site: www.ccainvestor.com

The call will be led by Lance T. Funston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen A. Heit, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company's officers will be discussing the financial results for the quarter, the Company's marketing and product sales plans, as well as the Company's financial position. The investor call will be recorded and posted on the Company's investor web site www.ccainvestor.com.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, 'Plus+White' toothpastes and teeth whiteners, 'Bikini Zone' medicated topical and shave gels, 'Nutra Nail' nail care treatments, 'Scar Zone' scar treatment products, 'Sudden Change' anti-aging skin care products and 'Porcelana' skin care products.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cca-industries-inc-announces-investor-call-for-third-quarter-2018-is-delayed-and-will-take-place-on-tuesday-october-23-2018-300731396.html

SOURCE CCA Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

CCA Industries Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
10/15CCA INDUSTRIES : Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and w..
PU
10/08CCA INDUSTRIES : Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018
AQ
10/05CCA INDUSTRIES : Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018
PU
07/19CCA INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/17CCA INDUSTRIES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/16CCA INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16CCA INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS A..
AQ
07/16CCA INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/11CCA INDUSTRIES : Announces Investor Call for Second Quarter 2018
AQ
07/10CCA INDUSTRIES : Announces Investor Call for Second Quarter 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17CCA Industries' (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
07/17CCA Industries down 8% on Q2 results 
07/17CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (07/17/2018) 
07/16CCA Industries reports Q2 results 
04/17CCA Industries' (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Chart CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CCA Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lance T. Funston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Haas President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen A. Heit Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Elias Ciudad Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sardar Biglari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCA INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.11%0
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%196 320
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-6.27%151 984
UNILEVER (NL)-2.95%151 532
UNILEVER-4.71%151 532
RECKITT BENCKISER-6.63%60 066
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.