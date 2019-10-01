CCC S A : Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019

Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019

(Current Report no. 53/2019)

01.10.2019 /The Issuer/

Legal basis:

Art. 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

The Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby makes public pre-selected consolidated financial data of the Capital Group CCC SA for the third quarter of 2019 and comparative values for the third quarter of 2018.

Disclaimer: The Company informs that the presented financial data are estimates and their calculations have been made in accordance with the current knowledge of the Management Board and may differ from the final financial result of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019, which will be known after the closing of the accounting books.

The consolidated financial statements of the CCC SA Capital Group for third quarter of 2019 are still being prepared and will be published on October 30, 2019.