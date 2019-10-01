Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CCC S.A.    CCCC   PLCCC0000016

CCC S.A.

(CCCC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CCC S A : Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:43pm EDT
Current report No. 53/2019 1 Oct 2019

Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019

(Current Report no. 53/2019)

01.10.2019 /The Issuer/

Legal basis:
Art. 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

The Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby makes public pre-selected consolidated financial data of the Capital Group CCC SA for the third quarter of 2019 and comparative values for the third quarter of 2018.

Disclaimer: The Company informs that the presented financial data are estimates and their calculations have been made in accordance with the current knowledge of the Management Board and may differ from the final financial result of the CCC Capital Group for the third quarter of 2019, which will be known after the closing of the accounting books.

The consolidated financial statements of the CCC SA Capital Group for third quarter of 2019 are still being prepared and will be published on October 30, 2019.

Back to list

Disclaimer

CCC SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CCC S.A.
05:43pCCC S A : Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Gr..
PU
09/20LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/18Ghana, Ivory Coast to introduce cocoa production ceiling
RE
09/16CCC SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/11Ivory Coast, Ghana looking to regulate cocoa industry's sustainability scheme..
RE
08/29CCC : Draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of..
PU
08/23CCC SA : 2nd quarter results
CO
08/19CCC : Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group ..
PU
07/02Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence
RE
06/18CCC : The list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes on the Ordinary Gene..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 6 133 M
EBIT 2019 286 M
Net income 2019 261 M
Debt 2019 2 776 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 5 455 M
Chart CCC S.A.
Duration : Period :
CCC S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCC S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 161,20  PLN
Last Close Price 132,50  PLN
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Milek Chairman-Management Board
Wieslaw Oles Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Czyczerski Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Wiktor Nowjalis Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Murawski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCC S.A.-28.49%1 421
ABC-MART, INC.14.88%5 246
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.-30.69%1 244
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.104.93%994
CALERES, INC.-15.88%953
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-3.28%476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group