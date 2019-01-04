CCC : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

(Current Report no. 02/2019)

04.01.2019

Legal basis:

Article 56, sec. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offering - current and periodic information

Based on § 80 sec. 1 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance as of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities (...) The Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby publishes the dates of submitting periodic reports in the year 2019:

Consolidated quarterly reports will be published on the following dates:

- I quarter 2019 - 15.05.2019

- III quarter 2019 - 30.10.2019

2. The consolidated report for the first half of 2019 will be published on 23.08.2019.

3. The annual report and the consolidated annual report for 2018 will be published on 14.03.2019.

Pursuant to § 62 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance as of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities (...), the Management Board of CCC S.A. informs that the Company will not publish separate interim quarterly statements and a half-year statements. The company intends to publish consolidated quarterly statements containing quarterly financial information and a consolidated half-year statements containing half-year condensed financial statements.

In addition, the Management Board of the Company informs that the Company will not publish the consolidated quarterly statements for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the consolidated quarterly statements for the second quarter of 2019 in accordance with the provisions of § 79 sec. 2 of the Ordinance.

At the same time, the Management Board of the Company informs that the Issuer will continue to provide monthly sales reports with the reservation that starting from the report for January 2019, it ceases to provide information on retail sales by CCC Germany in connection with the conclusion by CCC S.A. a conditional agreement for the sale of 100% shares in a subsidiary CCC Germany GmbH (CR No. 52/2018 as of November 24, 2018). Just to inform, the sales in Germany in 2018 amounted to PLN 217.7 million compared to PLN 255.9 million in 2017.