Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CCC SA    CCCC   PLCCC0000016

CCC SA (CCCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/03
186 PLN   -5.10%
2018CCC SA : quaterly earnings release
2018CCC SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CCC SA : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CCC : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

(Current Report no. 02/2019)

04.01.2019 / Issuer /

Legal basis:
Article 56, sec. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offering - current and periodic information

Based on § 80 sec. 1 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance as of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities (...) The Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby publishes the dates of submitting periodic reports in the year 2019:

  1. Consolidated quarterly reports will be published on the following dates:

- I quarter 2019 - 15.05.2019

- III quarter 2019 - 30.10.2019

2. The consolidated report for the first half of 2019 will be published on 23.08.2019.

3. The annual report and the consolidated annual report for 2018 will be published on 14.03.2019.

Pursuant to § 62 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance as of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities (...), the Management Board of CCC S.A. informs that the Company will not publish separate interim quarterly statements and a half-year statements. The company intends to publish consolidated quarterly statements containing quarterly financial information and a consolidated half-year statements containing half-year condensed financial statements.

In addition, the Management Board of the Company informs that the Company will not publish the consolidated quarterly statements for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the consolidated quarterly statements for the second quarter of 2019 in accordance with the provisions of § 79 sec. 2 of the Ordinance.

At the same time, the Management Board of the Company informs that the Issuer will continue to provide monthly sales reports with the reservation that starting from the report for January 2019, it ceases to provide information on retail sales by CCC Germany in connection with the conclusion by CCC S.A. a conditional agreement for the sale of 100% shares in a subsidiary CCC Germany GmbH (CR No. 52/2018 as of November 24, 2018). Just to inform, the sales in Germany in 2018 amounted to PLN 217.7 million compared to PLN 255.9 million in 2017.

Disclaimer

CCC SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 20:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CCC SA
03:19pCCC : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019
PU
2018CCC : Conclusion by CCC S.A. of a conditional agreement regarding the sale of al..
PU
2018CCC : Disclosure of delayed information regarding the execution by CCC S.A. of a..
PU
2018CCC SA : quaterly earnings release
2018CCC : Preliminary preparatory works concerning the IPO of eobuwie.pl S.A.
PU
2018CCC SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CCC SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CCC SA : 2nd quarter report
CO
2018CCC SA : Half-year report
CO
2018CCC SA : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 5 095 M
EBIT 2018 387 M
Net income 2018 259 M
Debt 2018 646 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 29,47
P/E ratio 2019 18,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 8 157 M
Chart CCC SA
Duration : Period :
CCC SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCC SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 260  PLN
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Milek Chairman-Management Board
Wieslaw Oles Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Czyczerski Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Wiktor Nowjalis Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Murawski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCC SA-3.83%2 168
ABC-MART INC0.00%4 640
DSW INC.-0.89%2 005
CHIYODA CO LTD0.00%680
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.5.01%543
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC2.35%498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.