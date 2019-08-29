Log in
CCC : Draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CCC S.A.

08/29/2019 | 06:51pm EDT
Current Report No. 48/2019 29 Aug 2019

Draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CCC S.A.

(Current Report No. 48/2019)

29.08.2019 /Issuer/

Legal basis:
Article 56, paragraph 1 point 2 of the Act on the offering - current and periodic information


Acting pursuant to § 19 item 1 point 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance as of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities [...], the Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby encloses to the public the contents of the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'General Meeting') convened for September 26, 2019.

Draft resolutions for the General Meeting were positively evaluated by the Supervisory Board of the Company.

Documentation related to the General Meeting is also available on the Company's website at: http://firma.ccc.eu/pl/21,walne-zgromadzenie.html.

