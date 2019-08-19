Log in
CCC : Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the second quarter of 2019

0
08/19/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
Current Report No. 46/2019 19 Aug 2019

Preliminary selected consolidated financial data of the CCC Capital Group for the second quarter of 2019

(Current Report no. 46/2019)

19.08.2019 /The Issuer/

Legal basis:
Art. 17 paragraph 1 of the MAR - confidential information

The Management Board of CCC S.A. hereby makes public pre-selected consolidated financial data of the Capital Group CCC SA for the second quarter of 2019 and comparative values for the second quarter of 2018.

Disclaimer: The Company informs that the presented financial data are estimates and their calculations have been made in accordance with the current knowledge of the Management Board and and may differ from the final financial result of the CCC Capital Group for the first half of 2019, which will be known after the full closing of the accounting books.

The consolidated financial statements of the CCC SA Capital Group for first half of 2019 are still being prepared and will be published on 3 September 2019, after the verification of all data by the auditor.

Disclaimer

CCC SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 22:11:05 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 6 273 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 239 M
Debt 2019 2 789 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 5 265 M
Chart CCC SA
Duration : Period :
CCC SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCC SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 171,47  PLN
Last Close Price 127,90  PLN
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Milek Chairman-Management Board
Wieslaw Oles Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Czyczerski Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Wiktor Nowjalis Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Murawski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCC SA-35.57%1 310
ABC-MART INC9.36%5 007
DESIGNER BRANDS INC-39.55%1 123
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC76.10%854
CALERES INC-44.81%649
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.-27.81%355
