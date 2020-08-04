Log in
CCFNB BANCORP, INC.

CCFNB BANCORP, INC.

(CCFN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/04 11:15:11 am
40 USD   --.--%
CCFNB BANCORP : August 4, 2020 - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
PU
CCFNB Bancorp : August 4, 2020 - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

08/04/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

Bloomsburg, PA - CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: CCFN), parent company of First Columbia Bank & Trust Co., has released its unaudited financial statements for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020 was $2,251,000 compared to $2,520,000 for the same period in 2019. Net income, as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, for the six months-ended June 30, 2020 was $4,274,000 compared to $4,612,000 for the same period in 2019. Earnings per share for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $1.08 and $1.19, respectively. Earnings per share for the six months-ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $2.04 and $2.18, respectively. The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.11% and 8.41% for the six months-ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 1.27% and 9.70% for the same period of 2019.

The net interest margin, tax effected, on interest earning assets was 3.14% and 3.29% at June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Total assets amounted to $823.8 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to $742.7 at December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net loans, not held for sale, increased by $21.2 million while investment securities decreased $23.8 million. Over the same time period, loans held for sale decreased $39 thousand. Total deposits increased $75.3 million while short term borrowings increased $1.8 million since the end of 2019.

When compared to December 31, 2019, stockholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), increased $1.8 million to $101.4 million as of June 30, 2020. The current level of stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $49.36 at June 30, 2020 as compared with $47.45 as of December 31, 2019. For the six months-ended June 30, 2020 cash dividends of $0.79 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $0.77 for the same 2019 period. Also during the six months-ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 18,000 shares. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 12.5% as of June 30, 2020 and 13.5% at December 31, 2019.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

CCFNB Bancorp Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 21:31:13 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,9 M - -
Net income 2019 8,93 M - -
Net Debt 2019 88,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 3,18%
Capitalization 83,6 M 83,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,80x
EV / Sales 2019 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart CCFNB BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lance O. Diehl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edwin A. Wenner Chairman
Jeffrey Thomas Arnold CFO, Treasurer, Executive VP & Assistant Secretary
Robert M. Brewington Independent Director
Willard H. Kile Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCFNB BANCORP, INC.-17.86%84
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.06%292 874
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%243 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.05%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.37%184 644
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 678
