CCL INDUSTRIES INC.

(CCL.B)
CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Friday, August 7, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. EDT

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Second Quarter Earnings Results at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, and will be holding a conference call commencing at 7:30 a.m. EDT to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:
1 (844) 347-1036 Toll Free
1 (209) 905-5911 International Dial-In Number
2344399:  Optional Conference Passcode

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company’s website on Friday, August 7, 2020www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT until Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:
1 (855) 859-2056 Toll Free
1 (404) 537-3406  International Dial-In Number
Conference Passcode:  2344399

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,300 people operating 184 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:
   
Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President 416-756-8526
 and Chief Financial Officer 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 4 979 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
Net income 2020 436 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2020 1 603 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 7 947 M 5 925 M 5 933 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 21 400
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart CCL INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
CCL Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCL INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 51,33 CAD
Last Close Price 44,42 CAD
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Thomas Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald G. Lang Executive Chairman
Sean Paul Eitel Washchuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lalitha Vaidyanathan Senior VP-Finance, IT & Human Resources
Stuart W. Lang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-19.70%5 955
BALL CORPORATION13.16%23 857
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-6.59%10 184
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-2.47%9 391
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 870
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-6.40%5 803
