CCT Fortis : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00138)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROFIT WARNING

Reference is made to the announcement of CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 February 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this supplemental announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on further review of the information currently available, the Company expects to record a consolidated loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the range between HK$100 million to HK$150 million as opposed to a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of HK$34 million recorded for the year ended 31 December 2018.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2019, the information contained in this supplemental announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management of the information currently available and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Therefore, the audited results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 may differ from the information contained in this supplemental announcement. Shareholders and investors are advised to refer to the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 which is expected to be published at the end of March 2020.

Save for the above, the contents of the Announcement remains unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.