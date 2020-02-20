Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CCT Fortis Holdings Limited    0138   BMG1987Y1030

CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0138)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/19
0.36 HKD   0.00%
03:43aCCT FORTIS : Supplemental announcement on profit warning
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Change of Address of Registered Office in Bermuda
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Major Transaction in relation to Disposal of Property
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CCT Fortis : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00138)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROFIT WARNING

Reference is made to the announcement of CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 February 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this supplemental announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to further inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on further review of the information currently available, the Company expects to record a consolidated loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the range between HK$100 million to HK$150 million as opposed to a net profit attributable to owners of the parent of HK$34 million recorded for the year ended 31 December 2018.

As the Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2019, the information contained in this supplemental announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management of the information currently available and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Therefore, the audited results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 may differ from the information contained in this supplemental announcement. Shareholders and investors are advised to refer to the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 which is expected to be published at the end of March 2020.

Save for the above, the contents of the Announcement remains unchanged.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

1

By Order of the Board of

CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mak Shiu Tong, Clement

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Mak Shiu Tong, Clement, Mr. Tam Ngai Hung, Terry and Ms. Cheng Yuk Ching, Flora and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny, Mr. Chen Li and Mr. Chow Siu Ngor.

2

Disclaimer

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITE
03:43aCCT FORTIS : Supplemental announcement on profit warning
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Change of Address of Registered Office in Bermuda
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Major Transaction in relation to Disposal of Property
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Further Update in relation to The Major Transaction concerning the ..
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal - Further Delay in De..
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : The Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal - Delay in Despat..
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Change of Company Secretary and Authorised Representative
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form..
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form (for 2018 Annu..
PU
2019CCT FORTIS : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form (fo..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 314 M
Chart CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CCT Fortis Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,36  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shiu Tong Mak Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ngai Hung Tam Deputy Chairman & Group Finance Director
Yuk Ching Cheng Executive Director
King Ching Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.25%40
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-6.88%42 945
HASBRO, INC.-7.51%13 367
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-7.26%12 189
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.05%11 785
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT21.57%9 666