CCT Fortis : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮: 00138)

14 September 2018

Dear Non-registered Shareholder1,

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of publication of 2018 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

We hereby notify you that the Current Corporate Communication of the Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website atwww.cct-fortis.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website (by clicking "Investor Information") or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, please complete the Request Form overleaf, sign and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, by post using the mailing label provided at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is required for local mailing; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The Current Corporate Communication in printed form will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications2 (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company in printed form, until you notify the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of the Company. You are encouraged to access the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website, which helps conserve the environment, and we believe that it is also the most prompt, efficient and convenient method of communication with non-registered shareholders.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call customer service hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mak Shiu Tong, Clement

Chairman

Notes:

1. This letter is addressed to the Company's non-registered shareholder, which means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form overleaf.

2. Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

΢Зڢ೮াٰ؇ 1j

ʕ ܔ బ ஷ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜͉ ʮ ̡™ - 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ€˜͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ™ٙ ೯ б ஷ ٝ

Ң̡ତᔫஷٝ ტ ɨd͉ ʮ ̡ ʘ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ ߵ ˖ ʿ ʕ ˖ و ͉dତ ʊ ೮ ༱ ׵ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १ www.cct-fortis.com ʿ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑה Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜࠰ ಥ ʹ ׸ ה™ၣ १ www.hkexnews.hkf ტ ɨ ̙ ீ ཀ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १€ܲ˜ҳ ༟ ٫ ༟ ࣘ™ɓ ධא ᓭ ᚎ ࠰ ಥ ʹ ׸ ה ၣ १ ˸ ቡ ᚎ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃf

ࡊ ტ ɨ Ꮭ ϗ ՟ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ Ι Տ ͉dሗ ෬ Ѽ ͉ ஷ ٝ ߠ ࠦ ٙ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸdԨ ί ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ɪ ᖦ Τ ʿ л ͜ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ֵ ௅ ඉ ੔ ᅺ ᜀ ੔ Ϋ ͉ ʮ ̡ ׵ ࠰ ಥ ʘ ٰ ΅ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ʱ ஈ€˜࠰ ಥ ٰ ΅ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ʱ ஈ™- ՙ Գ ೮ ઠ ࣛ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€ν ί ͉ ಥ ҳ ੔dˡ ც ˕ ˹ ඉ ൬ א ൨ ɪ ඉ ୃiщ ۆdሗ ൨ ɪ ቇ ຅ ٙ ඉ ୃfܙ ϗ Ց ტ ɨ ٙ ͡ ሗ ܝd͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ Ι Տ ͉ ਗ਼ е ൬ ೯ ৔ ʚ ტ ɨf

ሗ ء จd຅ ტ ɨ ෬ Ѽ ʿ ʹ Ϋ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ˸ ॰ ՟ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ Ι Տ ͉ ܝdу ڌ ͪ ტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡

ஷ ৃ€˜ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ™ٙ Ι Տ ͉dٜ Ї ტɨஷٝ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ̤̮ʘτરא ტ ɨ ৾ ˟ ܵ Ϟ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٙ ΂ О ٰ ΅ މ ˟fҢ ࡁོᎸ ტ ɨ ீ ཀ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १ ˸ ཥ ɿ ˙ ό ݟ ቡ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃdৰ Ϟ п ᐑ ڭ ̮dவ ͵ ݊ Ң ࡁ Ⴉ މ ၾ ڢ ೮ া ٰ ؇ ஷ ৃ ٙ ௰ ک ઠ ձ Ϟ ࣖ ଟ ٙ ௄ ࢰf

2

ࡊ ტɨ࿁͉ஷٝϞ΂Оݟ༔dሗߧཥ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852) 2980 1333d፬ ʮ ࣛ ග މ ݋ ಂ ɓ Ї ݋ ಂ ʞ€࠰ ಥ ʮ ଺ ৿ ಂ ৰ ̮ɪ ʹ 9 ͍ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ࣛ ͍f

˾ڌ ʕܔబஷණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ˴ࢩ ௥ୗಆ ᔫ઼

2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 14 ˚ ڝ ൗj

1. ͉ Ռ ΁ ɗ Σ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڢ ೮ া ٰ ؇ ೯ ̈fڢ ೮ া ٰ ؇ ܸ Չ ٰ ΅ π ׳ ׵ ʕ ̯ ഐ ၑ ʿ ʹ ϗ ӻ ୕ ٙ ɛ ɻ א ʮ ̡dϾ ־ ഃ ʊ ீ ཀ ࠰ ಥ ʕ ̯ ഐ ၑ

Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ ʔ ࣛ ஷ ٝ ͉ ʮ ̡dڌ ͪ Ҏ ૐ ϗ Ց ͉ ʮ ̡ ٙ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃfࡊ ტɨʊ̈ਯאᔷᜫהܵϞ͉ٙʮٰ̡΅dۆೌცଣึ͉Ռ΁ʿߠ ࠦ ٙ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸf

2.

ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ܸ ͟ ͉ ʮ ̡ ೯ ̈ א ਗ਼ ʚ ೯ ̈ ˸ Զ Չ ΂ О ᗇ Վ ٙ ܵ Ϟ ɛ ਞ ๫ א મ ՟ Б ਗ ٙ ΂ О ˖ ΁dՉ ʕ ̍ ܼ€Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓ ʿ ϋ ܓ ੮ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓeʕ ಂ జ ѓeึ ᙄ ஷ ѓeɪ ̹ ˖ ΁eஷ Ռ ʿ ˾ ڌ ։ ΂ ڌ ࣸf

Name and Address of Non-registered Shareholder(s) ڢ೮াٰ؇֑Τʿήѧ

Request Form ͡ሗڌࣸ

To: CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company") ߧj ʕ ܔ బ ஷ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜͉ ʮ ̡™ (Stock code: 00138) €ٰ ΅ ˾ ໮j00138 c/o Tricor Tengis Limited ຾ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡ Level 22, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː 22 ᅽ

I/We would like to receive the 2018 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") and all future corporate communications1 of the Company in printed form2.

͉ɛŊшഃࠅӋ॰՟ ൮ʮ̡ٙ 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ€˜͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ™ʿ ˚ ܝ ̊ ೯ ٙ ה Ϟ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ 1 ٙΙՏ͉ 2f

Signature: ᖦ ΤjDate: ˚ ಂjName: ֑ Τj

(English ߵ˖)

(Chinese ʕ˖)

Contact telephone number: ᑌ ഖ ཥ ༑ ໮ ᇁj

Notes: ڝ ൗj

1. Corporate communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the director's report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form. ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ܸ ͟ ͉ ʮ ̡ ೯ ̈ א ਗ਼ ʚ ೯ ̈ ˸ Զ Չ ΂ О ᗇ Վ ٙ ܵ Ϟ ɛ ਞ ๫ א મ ՟ Б ਗ ٙ ΂ О ˖ ΁dՉ ʕ ̍ ܼ€Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓ ʿ ϋ ܓ ੮ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓeʕ ಂ జ ѓeึ ᙄ ஷ ѓeɪ ̹ ˖ ΁eஷ Ռ ʿ ˾ ڌ ։ ΂ ڌ ࣸf

2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications of the Company in printed form. ຅ ტɨ෬ѼʿʹΫ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪ ტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

3. Please complete this Request Form clearly. If the Request Form is not signed or otherwise incorrectly completed, the Request Form will be void. ሗ ტ ɨ ૶ ู ෬ Ѽ Ϥ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸfࡊ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ Ӛ Ϟ ᖦ ໇ א ί Չ ˼ ˙ ࠦ ෬ ᄳ ʔ ͍ ᆽd͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ у ѓ Ъ ᄻf

(Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope in order to return this Request Form to us.

MAILING LABEL ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong. ტ ɨ ੔ Ϋ Ϥ ڌ ࣸ ࣛdሗ ਗ਼ ඉ ੔ ᅺ ᜀ ਒ ൨ ׵ ڦ ܆ ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡც൨ɪඉୃ

Tricor Tengis Limited ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡ Freepost No. 37 ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ : 37

Hong Kong ࠰ಥ

CCT Fortis (138)