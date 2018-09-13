CCT Fortis : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders and Request Form

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮: 00138)

NOTIFICATION LETTER ஷٝڦՌ

14 September 2018

Dear Registered Shareholder,

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of publication of 2018 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese, is available on the Company's website atwww.cct-fortis.comand that of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEx") atwww.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication through the Company's website (by clicking "Investor Information") or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese, please complete the Request Form overleaf and sign and return it by post to the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form tocctfortis-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access the Corporate Communications# by electronic means (the "Electronic Version") through the Company's website but for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Current Corporate Communication electronically, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You are entitled at any time by at least a 7-day notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by email tocctfortis-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change your choice of means of receiving future Corporate Communications. You are encouraged to elect the Electronic Version which helps conserve the environment, and we believe that it is also the most prompt, efficient and convenient method of communication with Shareholders.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the customer service hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CCT FORTIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mak Shiu Tong, Clement

Chairman

Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

΢ З ೮ া ٰ ؇j

ʕ ܔ బ ஷ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜͉ ʮ ̡™ - 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ€˜͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ™ٙ ೯ б ஷ ٝ

͉ʮ̡͉ٙϣʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ʿʕ˖و͉ʊɪ༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.cct-fortis.com ʿ ࠰ ಥ ʹ ׸ ʿ ഐ ၑ ה Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜࠰ ಥ ʹ ׸ ה™ ၣ१ www.hkexnews.hkdᛇ ڎ ݟ ቡf ტ ɨ ̙ ீ ཀ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १€ܲ˜ҳ ༟ ٫ ༟ ࣘ™ɓ ධא ᓭ ᚎ ࠰ ಥ ʹ ׸ ה ၣ १ ˸ ቡ ᚎ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃf ߰ ტ ɨ ૧ ϗ ՟ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ʘ ߵ ˖ ʿ ʕ ˖ Ι Տ ͉dሗ ტ ɨ ෬ Ѽ ͉ Ռ ߠ ࠦ ٙ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸdԨ ί ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ɪ ᖦ Τd್ ܝ Ҫ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ੔ Ϋ ͉ ʮ ̡ ʘ ࠰ ಥ ٰ ΅ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ʱ ஈdՙ Գ ೮ ઠ ࣛ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜࠰ ಥ ٰ ΅ ཀ ˒ ೮ া ʱ ஈ™dή ѧ މ ࠰ ಥ ެ Χ ɽ ༸ ؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽfࡊ ߰ ტ ɨ ί ࠰ ಥ ҳ ੔d̙ Դ ͜ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ֵ ௅ ٙ ඉ ੔ ᅺ ᜀ ੔ ΫdϾ ˡ ඲ ί ڦ ܆ ɪ ൨ ɪ ඉ ୃi߰ ტ ɨ ׵ ऎ ̮ ҳ ੔dሗ ൨ ɪ ቇ ຅ ٙ ඉ ୃf ტɨ͵̙Ҫʊ෬Ѽʘ͡ሗڌࣸٙધ౜ਓ͉ཥඉЇ cctfortis-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comf

ν ტ ɨ ʊ ፯ ኿€א ஗ ൖ މ ʊ ፯ ኿ீ ཀ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १ ݟ ቡ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ # ʘ ཥ ɿ و ͉€˜ཥ ɿ و ͉™dШ Ϊ ΂ О ଣ ͟ ኬ ߧ ˸ ཥ ɿ ˙ ό ݟ ቡ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ɪ ̈ ତ Ѣ ᗭd̥ ࠅ ტ ɨ ౤ ̈ ࠅ Ӌd͉ ʮ ̡ ਗ਼ ኋ Ҟ ੔ ɪ ה ࠅ Ӌ ٙ ͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ Ι Տ ͉d൬ ͜ Ό еf ტɨ̙˸ᎇࣛீཀΣ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈאீཀཥඉЇ cctfortis-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ೯̈ԫۃ௰ˇɖ˂ࣣࠦஷ͉ٝʮ̡d һ ҷ ˚ ܝ ϗ ՟ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ʘ ϗ ՟ ˙ ό ٙ ፯ ኿fҢ ࡁ ོ Ꮈ ტ ɨ ፯ ኿ ཥ ɿ و ͉dৰ Ϟ п ᐑ ڭ ̮dவ ͵ ݊ Ң ࡁ Ⴉ މ ၾ ٰ ؇ ஷ ৃ ٙ ௰ ک ઠ ձ Ϟ ࣖ ଟ ٙ ௄ ࢰf

ტɨνϞ΂Оၾ͉Ռʫ࢙Ϟᗫٙဲਪdሗߧཥ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852) 2980 1333d፬ ʮ ࣛ ග މ ݋ ಂ ɓ Ї ݋ ಂ ʞ€࠰ ಥ ʮ ଺ ৿ ಂ ৰ ̮ɪ ʹ 9 ͍ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ࣛ ͍f ˾ڌ ʕܔబஷණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ˴ࢩ ௥ୗಆ ᔫ઼

2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 14 ˚

® ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ܸ ͉ ʮ ̡ ʊ ೯ ̈ א ਗ਼ ʚ ೯ ̈ ˸ Զ Չ ΂ О ᗇ Վ ٙ ܵ Ϟ ɛ ਞ ๫ א મ ՟ Б ਗ ٙ ΂ О ˖ ΁dՉ ʕ ̍ ܼ€Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓ ʿ ϋ ܓ ੮ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓeʕ ಂ జ ѓeึ ᙄ ஷ ѓeɪ ̹ ˖ ΁eஷ Ռ ʿ ˾ ڌ ։ ΂ ڌ ࣸf

Name and Address of Registered Shareholder(s) ೮াٰ؇֑Τʿήѧ

Request Form ͡ሗڌࣸ

To: CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (the "Company") ߧj ʕ ܔ బ ஷ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜͉ ʮ ̡™ (Stock code: 00138) €ٰ ΅ ˾ ໮j00138 c/o Tricor Tengis Limited ຾ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡ Level 22, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː 22 ᅽ I/We would like to receive a printed version of the 2018 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") of the Company. ͉ɛŊҢࡁତ૧ϗ՟ ൮ʮ̡ٙ 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ€˜͉ ϣ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ™Ι Տ ͉ ɓ ΅f

Name of Shareholder: Contact telephone number: ᑌ ഖ ཥ ༑ ໮ ᇁj Signature: Date: ᖦ Τj ˚ ಂj Notes: ڝ ൗj ٰ ؇ ֑ Τj

1. Please specify your name clearly in ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you downloaded this form from the website of the Company or that of the HKEx. ࡊ߰ ტɨ੽͉ʮ̡א࠰ಥʹ׸הၣ१ɨ༱͉͡ሗڌࣸdሗ׵͉ڌ̸ࣸɪ˙͜ ߵ˖ฺ͍ ૶ูൗ׼ ტ ɨ ٙ ֑ Τf

2. Please complete this Request Form clearly. If the Request Form is not signed or otherwise incorrectly completed, the Request Form will be void. ሗ ტ ɨ ૶ ู ෬ Ѽ Ϥ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸfࡊ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ Ӛ Ϟ ᖦ ໇ א ί Չ ˼ ˙ ࠦ ෬ ᄳ ʔ ͍ ᆽd͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ у ѓ Ъ ᄻf

3. If your shares are held in joint names the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid. ν ᙮ ᑌ Τ ٰ ؇dۆ ͉ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ඲ ͟ ༈ Τ ׵ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ؇ Τ ̅ ɪ ఱ ᑌ Τ ܵ Ϟ ٰ ΅ Չ ֑ Τ З ΐ ࠯ З ٙ ٰ ؇ ᖦ ໇d˙ މ Ϟ ࣖf

4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction written on this Request Form. މ е π ဲd΂ О ί ͉ ͡ ሗ ڌ ࣸ ɪ ٙ ᕘ ̮ ᄳ ɪ ٙ ܸ ͪd͉ ʮ ̡ ਗ਼ ʔ ʚ ஈ ଣf

Corporate Communications refer to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to, (i) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (ii) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (iii) a notice of meeting; (iv) a listing document; (v) a circular; and (vi) a proxy form.

ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ܸ ͉ ʮ ̡ ʊ ೯ ̈ א ਗ਼ ʚ ೯ ̈ ˸ Զ Չ ΂ О ᗇ Վ ܵ Ϟ ɛ ਞ ๫ א મ ՟ Б ਗ ٙ ΂ О ˖ ΁dՉ ʕ ̍ ܼ€Ш ʔ ࠢ ׵j(i) ໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓeՉ ϋ ܓ ੮ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓ ʿ Չ ৌ ਕ ࿜ ࠅ జ ѓ€ν ቇ ͜i(ii) ʕ ಂ జ ѓ ʿ Չ ʕ ಂ ࿜ ࠅ జ ѓ€ν ቇ ͜i(iii) ึ ᙄ ஷ ѓi(iv) ɪ ̹ ˖ ΁i(v) ஷ Ռiʿ (vi) ˾ڌ։΂

(Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

CCT Fortis (138)