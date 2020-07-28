Log in
CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 11/2020

07/28/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Subject: Shareholders controlling at least 5% of the vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 3 of the Offerings Act - shareholders controlling at least 5% of the vote at the GM

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A., headquartered in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 hereby announces that the following shareholders controlled at least 5% of the vote at the General Meeting of CD PROJEKT S.A. convened on 28 July 2020:

  • Marcin Iwiński, who held 12,150,000 shares of Company stock and controlled 12,150,000 votes, which corresponds to 19,10% of the votes represented at the General Meeting, and 12.64% of the total number of votes;
  • Michał Kiciński, who held 9,990,501 shares of Company stock and controlled 9,831,616 votes, which corresponds to 15,70% of the votes represented at the General Meeting, and 10.39% of the total number of votes;
  • Piotr Nielubowicz, who held 6,134,997 shares of Company stock and controlled 6,134,997 votes, which corresponds to 9,64% of the votes represented at the General Meeting, and 6,38% of the total number of votes;
  • Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny, which held 4,355,472 shares of Company stock and controlled 4,355,472 votes, which corresponds to 6,85% of the votes represented at the General Meeting, and 4,53% of the total number of votes;
  • Adam Kiciński, who held 3,322,381 shares of Company stock and controlled 3,322,381 votes, which corresponds to 5,22% of the votes represented at the General Meeting, and 3,46% of the total number of votes;

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:40:05 UTC
