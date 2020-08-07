Log in
CD PROJEKT S.A.

(CDR)
CD Projekt S A : Current report no. 19/2020

08/07/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Subject: Execution of share buyback

Legal basis: Other regulations

In relation to the information disclosed in Current Report no. 12/2020 of 29 July 2020, the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company' or 'the Issuer') hereby announces that, as a result of a broker's order placed by Dom Maklerski Trigon S.A., 35 000 of the Issuer's own shares were purchased on behalf of the Company on 7 August 2020 at an average price of 427.03 PLN per share.

As a result of the aforementioned transaction, the Issuer currently holds 306 000 of its own shares, which afford 306 000 votes at the General Meeting and represent approximately 0.32% of the Company share capital.

The commencement of share buyback was mandated by the Issuer's Management Board resolution of 29 July 2020 concerning buyback of Company shares, adopted as a means of implementing General Meeting resolution no. 21 of 28 July 2020 concerning empowerment of the Management Board to buy back Company shares and creation of a reserve capital to finance said buyback (previously disclosed in Current Report no. 10/2020 of 28 July 2020).

The shares acquired in the aforementioned transaction will be offered to entitled parties in the framework of exercising entitlements granted to those parties under the Incentive Program instituted on the basis of an Ordinary General Meeting resolution of 24 May 2016.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

CD Projekt SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 20:33:11 UTC
