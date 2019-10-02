Log in
CD Projekt S A : Iron Judgment expansion for GWENT is live!

10/02/2019 | 10:24am EDT

CD PROJEKT RED announces the third expansion for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is now available for download on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Iron Judgmentadds over 80 cards across all of GWENT's playable factions, as well as a number of new gameplay mechanics. These include Armor, granting units protection from damage, Defender units, which allow players to further fortify their ranks, as well as Barricade and Exposed- keywords producing different tactical scenarios depending on a unit's Armor status. Players will also be able to use the appearance of King Radovid V, an iconic character from The Witcherseries of games, for their leader of the Northern Realms faction.

Learn more about Iron Judgment

Accompanying the launch of the expansion is a special Arena Mode event, where the only cards available for drafting are the ones newly added to the game. Players who log into GWENTbefore October 8th, 11:59 CEST, can claim a free Iron Judgment Keg, granting them 5 cards from the new expansion. A limited-time offer in the form of the Game of Kings Pack is also available via the in-game shop.

Iron Judgmentis available for download as a free content update for GWENTon PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The expansion will also be part of the mobile release of the game, currently available for pre-order on the App Storeand coming to iOS on October 29th. For more information, follow playgwent.com.

02 October 2019
