CD PROJEKT : RED establishes long-term partnership with Digital Scapes

CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the establishing of a long-term strategic cooperation with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes. The partnership will focus on CD PROJEKT RED's upcoming futuristic role-playing game - Cyberpunk 2077.

Founded by industry veterans hailing from BioWare, Radical Entertainment and Relic, Digital Scapesis an ambitious video game development studio specialising in AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing. Digital Scapes team members worked on blockbuster game series like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000, Dying Light, Prototype, and more.

'Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement. The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot oftalent, experience and technicalknowledge, and I'm very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game,' says Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development, CD PROJEKT RED.

'We are both excited and honoured to work with CD PROJEKT RED. Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet,' said Marcin Chady, Studio Head, Digital Scapes.

The Canadian partner studio will closely cooperate with CD PROJEKT RED on creating and optimizing technological solutions for use in the development of Cyberpunk 2077.