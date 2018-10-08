Log in
CD PROJEKT SA (CDR)
CD PROJEKT : RED establishes long-term partnership with Digital Scapes

10/08/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the establishing of a long-term strategic cooperation with Vancouver-based studio Digital Scapes. The partnership will focus on CD PROJEKT RED's upcoming futuristic role-playing game - Cyberpunk 2077.

Founded by industry veterans hailing from BioWare, Radical Entertainment and Relic, Digital Scapesis an ambitious video game development studio specialising in AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing. Digital Scapes team members worked on blockbuster game series like Company of Heroes, Warhammer 40,000, Dying Light, Prototype, and more.

'Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious project to date and we work hard every day to make it a creative and technological achievement. The Digital Scapes team brings aboard a lot oftalent, experience and technicalknowledge, and I'm very confident our long-term cooperation will add plenty to the game,' says Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development, CD PROJEKT RED.

'We are both excited and honoured to work with CD PROJEKT RED. Their incredibly creative and accomplished team of developers have been pushing narrative-driven, role-playing games to unprecedented levels. We look forward to helping them create the very best video games on the planet,' said Marcin Chady, Studio Head, Digital Scapes.

The Canadian partner studio will closely cooperate with CD PROJEKT RED on creating and optimizing technological solutions for use in the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 17:52:02 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 436 M
EBIT 2018 178 M
Net income 2018 149 M
Finance 2018 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 133,60
P/E ratio 2019 115,07
EV / Sales 2018 38,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,99x
Capitalization 17 523 M
Chart CD PROJEKT SA
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 172  PLN
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CD PROJEKT SA86.59%4 690
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE18.97%14 866
HASBRO11.83%12 902
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT45.09%12 074
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC9.47%8 122
MATTEL-5.59%4 997
