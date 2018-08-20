Log in
CD PROJEKT : is establishing a new company in the framework of its Capital Group – Spokko

08/20/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

The newest member of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group will work on a yet-unannounced project targeting mobile devices

CD PROJEKT has a majority stake in Spokko, with the remaining shares in possession of key personnel responsible for the development and conceptual design of the project. The Group will provide the new company with access to its intellectual property, backed up by the creative and commercial muscle of the CD PROJEKT RED studio.

We have known the people behind Spokko for several years. They approached us with an interesting idea based on one of our brands - an idea we decided to invest in. We want to expand our business with innovative concepts and solutions, and the vision presented to us by the Spokko team represents an entirely novel creative angle. The new studio will be largely independent. We intend to provide it with a distinct identity and creative autonomy, in line with the philosophy which has long guided the actions of the CD PROJEKT Group - says Adam Kiciński, President of the CD PROJEKT Group.

Maciej Weiss and Rafał Staszewski, co-creators of the Spokko brand and leaders of the new project, will join the board of the newly incorporated business entity.

We were elated to hear that CD PROJEKT believes in our idea. Our cooperation with Rafał and other members of the team goes back a long way. We have substantial experience with casual game development, but this time around we want to work on a far more advanced and ambitious project, offering new possibilities for gamers. It's a very exciting challenge - remarks Maciej Weiss.

The newest member company of the CD PROJEKT Group is launching recruitment activities associated with the new project. If you wish to become part of the team, contact us at hello@spokko.com.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:40:04 UTC
