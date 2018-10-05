Log in
CD PROJEKT SA
CD Projekt : Current report no. 18/2018

10/05/2018

Subject: Disclosure of stock ownership

Legal basis: Art. 70 section 1 of the Offerings Act - purchase or sale of major stock package

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw, Jagiellońska 74 street (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 5 October 2018 the Company was formally notified by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, with a registered office in Sweden, that, as a result of a series of stock disposal transactions the investment funds controlled by the notifying company decreased their joint share in the Company share capital to less than 5%.

Prior to the abovementioned disposal, the investment funds controlled by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB held 4 825 224 (four million eight hundred and twenty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-four) shares of Company stock, which constituted 5.02% of the Company share capital and afforded 4 825 224 (four million eight hundred and twenty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-four) votes at the General Meeting, which constituted 5.02% of the total number of votes.

Following settlement of the abovementioned transaction, as of 2 October 2018 the investment funds controlled by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB hold 4 804 421 (four million eight hundred and four thousand four hundred and twenty-one) shares of Company stock, which constitutes 4.998% of the Company share capital and affords 4 804 421 (four million eight hundred and four thousand four hundred and twenty-one) votes at the General Meeting, which constitutes 4.998% of the total number of votes.

Disclaimer:

This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 10:22:19 UTC
