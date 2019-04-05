Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CD Projekt SA    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT SA

(CDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 04/04
207 PLN   -5.87%
07:22aCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 3/2019
PU
03/27CD PROJEKT : GWENT coming to smartphones later this year! First Witcher Card Game expansion launching tomorrow!
PU
03/27CD PROJEKT : looks back at 2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CD Projekt : Current report no. 3/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:22am EDT

Subject: Resignation of a Company Board member

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 4 April 2019 Mr. Oleg Klapovskiy tendered his resignation from the Management Board of the Company effective on the date of the nearest General Meeting of the Company.

As per issued clarification, resignation from the Management Board of the Company is based on the need of full involvement in the activities of the management board of a subsidiary company, i.e. GOG sp. z o.o. including further development of the GOG.com platform, along with new projects which will affect the operation of both the digital store and the platform itself.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CD PROJEKT SA
07:22aCD PROJEKT : Current report no. 3/2019
PU
03/27CD PROJEKT : GWENT coming to smartphones later this year! First Witcher Card Gam..
PU
03/27CD PROJEKT : looks back at 2018
PU
03/18CD PROJEKT : New Crimson Curse trailer released! Pre-order pack now available!
PU
03/14CD PROJEKT : GWENT Masters returns this weekend with the March 2019 GWENT Open!
PU
03/12CD PROJEKT : Current report no. 2/2019
PU
01/03CD PROJEKT : Current report no. 1/2019
PU
2018CD PROJEKT : Current report no. 22/2018
PU
2018THE WITCHER TAKES ON A NEW CONTRACT : World crossover
PU
2018CD PROJEKT : Thronebreaker and GWENT soundtracks now available for streaming and..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 323 M
EBIT 2019 72,0 M
Net income 2019 89,0 M
Finance 2019 1 060 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 250,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,57
EV / Sales 2019 58,2x
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
Capitalization 19 897 M
Chart CD PROJEKT SA
Duration : Period :
CD Projekt SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CD PROJEKT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 211  PLN
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Piotr Iwinski Joint Chief Executive Officer
Adam Michal Kicinski President & Joint Chief Executive Officer
Katarzyna Weronika Szwarc Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz Chief Financial Officer
Piotr Stefan Pagowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CD PROJEKT SA42.37%5 356
NINTENDO CO., LTD14.22%37 806
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%9 052
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD16.60%2 391
THQ NORDIC AB--.--%2 128
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About