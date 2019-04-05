CD Projekt : Current report no. 3/2019

Subject: Resignation of a Company Board member

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that on 4 April 2019 Mr. Oleg Klapovskiy tendered his resignation from the Management Board of the Company effective on the date of the nearest General Meeting of the Company.

As per issued clarification, resignation from the Management Board of the Company is based on the need of full involvement in the activities of the management board of a subsidiary company, i.e. GOG sp. z o.o. including further development of the GOG.com platform, along with new projects which will affect the operation of both the digital store and the platform itself.

Disclaimer: This English language translation has been prepared solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. Despite all the efforts devoted to this translation, certain discrepancies, omissions or approximations may exist. In case of any differences between the Polish and the English versions, the Polish version shall prevail. CD PROJEKT, its representatives and employees decline all responsibility in this regard.

