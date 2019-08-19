Log in
CD Projekt SA    CDR   PLOPTTC00011

CD PROJEKT SA

(CDR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CD Projekt : Release date for The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch announced! Watch new trailer and video.

0
08/19/2019

CD PROJEKT RED announces that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch will launch digitally and in retail on October 15th, 2019.

Watch release date announcement trailer

In addition to the new trailer, the studio has also released agameplay overview video, offering an extended look at the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3. Playing the game are CD PROJEKT RED's Community Manager Paweł Burzaand Paweł Sasko, Senior Quest Designer on Wild Huntand Lead Quest Designer on the Hearts of Stoneand Blood and Wineexpansions.

Watch gameplay overview video

Gamers visiting this year's gamescom, taking place from Tuesday, August 20th through Saturday, August 24th in Cologne, Germany, will be able to check out the title in person. The game will be playable at the Nintendo booth, located in Hall 9 of the entertainment area.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Editionfor Nintendo Switch is currently available for pre-order. Follow thewitcher.com, Facebook, and Twitterfor offer details and information regarding the game.

Disclaimer

CD Projekt SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:11:08 UTC
