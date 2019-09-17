GWENT: Iron Judgement expansion revealed! Pre-order offer now available!

CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce Iron Judgment - the third expansion for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game.

Watch the Iron Judgmentexpansion trailer

Centered around the return of King Radovid V as well as some of the greatest battles in all of Witcher lore, Iron Judgement will introduce over 80 cards to the game, bolstering all of GWENT's factions. The expansion will also equip gamers with a fresh set of tools to wage war with, including new Armor-based mechanics, keywords, and abilities.

Prior to Iron Judgement's release, gamers can take advantage of a special pre-order offer. The Iron Judgement Pre-order Packcontains 25 Iron Judgement Premium Kegs, each featuring expansion-only animated cards, an Iron Judgement-themed game board and animated card back, as well as the Radovid, Protector of the North leader skin.

Learn more about Iron Judgement and the pre-order offer

GWENT's latest expansion was officially unveiled this past weekend at GWENT Challenger#5 - a major tournament part of GWENT Masters, The Witcher Card Game's official esports series. The tournament saw top GWENT players from around the world compete for a $100,000 prize pool. In addition to the lion's share of the prize pool, the winner - Serghei 'magpie131' Sorochin from Moldova - also claimed a spot in the upcoming grand finale of the series, the GWENT World Masters.

Iron Judgmentis coming to GWENTfor PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2019. The expansion will be released in the form of a free content update. For more information, visit the expansion's official website, as well as follow the news on playgwent.com.