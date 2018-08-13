Lyft and CDK Global Integrate Solutions to Enable Enhanced Customer Service Experience and Provide Dealers an Efficient Alternative to the Traditional Loaner/Courtesy Vehicle Fleet

Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the United States, and CDK Global (Nasdaq:CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, today announced they are partnering to provide auto dealers with a state-of-the-art customer transportation solution. The solution, which integrates directly into dealer workflows, is designed to reduce a significant area of cost for dealers while improving the customer experience.

By integrating Lyft’s Concierge web-based ride-dispatching platform with the CDK Dealer Management System (DMS) through the revolutionary Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform, dealer service departments will be able to easily dispatch Lyft rides directly from their service application.

While hundreds of dealerships leverage Concierge to dispatch Lyft rides for their service customers today, this marks the first time the Lyft API has been integrated directly into a DMS for seamless access.

“By leveraging our Lyft Concierge solution, dealerships can reduce customer wait times and liability insurance costs while increasing repair order throughput and improving general customer satisfaction,” said Ben Sternsmith, area vice president at Lyft Business. “We are pleased to integrate Lyft Concierge directly into the dealership’s software through the Fortellis platform, which will improve both dealership efficiencies and the customer experience.”

In addition to the enhanced customer satisfaction that comes from having a Lyft ride for their customers, dealers will realize a number of other benefits from this Fortellis enabled integration, such as:

Reduced transportation costs – eliminate shuttle and rental costs, supplement loaner fleet.

Lower insurance costs – Liability insurance savings are realized since Lyft covers every passenger up to $1M with liability insurance.

Saved time – Significantly reduced customer wait times at the dealership, and greatly reduced staff time and resources coordinating transportation.

Improved customer experience - Reduced wait times has been reported as a primary driver of increased customer satisfaction.

Increased revenue potential – More service throughput and repair orders due to availability of customer transportation.

Increased productivity – Integrated right into workflows.

Seamless ride cost reimbursement from OEMs for warranty work.

“This is an excellent example of the value of the Fortellis platform – to bring companies together to quickly create a better customer experience and positively impact dealers’ bottom lines,” said Brian MacDonald, CEO, CDK Global. “As the exclusive rideshare provider on the CDK DMS, the integration of Lyft Concierge services has the potential to be available to the 8,000 dealerships served by CDK across the United States, enabling dealers to seamlessly offer their customers an easy and cost-effective alternative to traditional temporary vehicle solutions. We are excited to partner with Lyft to privately publish its Concierge API on the Fortellis platform, an open, secure and accessible global network, for CDK to consume its service applications.”

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace--connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities, as the first rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides globally.

About Lyft Business

Thousands of organizations partner with Lyft Business to move the people they care about—from employees and customers, to patients, travelers, and more. Together, we design transportation experiences and programs that drive your business forward, reward your people, and ultimately upgrade your experience. To learn more about Lyft Business, visit: https://www.lyft.com/business.

