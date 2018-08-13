Lyft,
the fastest growing rideshare company in the United States, and CDK
Global (Nasdaq:CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive
commerce, today announced they are partnering to provide auto dealers
with a state-of-the-art customer transportation solution. The solution,
which integrates directly into dealer workflows, is designed to reduce a
significant area of cost for dealers while improving the customer
experience.
By integrating Lyft’s Concierge web-based ride-dispatching platform with
the CDK Dealer Management System (DMS) through the revolutionary Fortellis
Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform, dealer service departments
will be able to easily dispatch Lyft rides directly from their service
application.
While hundreds of dealerships leverage Concierge to dispatch Lyft rides
for their service customers today, this marks the first time the Lyft
API has been integrated directly into a DMS for seamless access.
“By leveraging our Lyft Concierge solution, dealerships can reduce
customer wait times and liability insurance costs while increasing
repair order throughput and improving general customer satisfaction,”
said Ben Sternsmith, area vice president at Lyft Business. “We are
pleased to integrate Lyft Concierge directly into the dealership’s
software through the Fortellis platform, which will improve both
dealership efficiencies and the customer experience.”
In addition to the enhanced customer satisfaction that comes from having
a Lyft ride for their customers, dealers will realize a number of other
benefits from this Fortellis enabled integration, such as:
-
Reduced transportation costs – eliminate shuttle and rental costs,
supplement loaner fleet.
-
Lower insurance costs – Liability insurance savings are realized since
Lyft covers every passenger up to $1M with liability insurance.
-
Saved time – Significantly reduced customer wait times at the
dealership, and greatly reduced staff time and resources coordinating
transportation.
-
Improved customer experience - Reduced wait times has been reported as
a primary driver of increased customer satisfaction.
-
Increased revenue potential – More service throughput and repair
orders due to availability of customer transportation.
-
Increased productivity – Integrated right into workflows.
-
Seamless ride cost reimbursement from OEMs for warranty work.
“This is an excellent example of the value of the Fortellis platform –
to bring companies together to quickly create a better customer
experience and positively impact dealers’ bottom lines,” said Brian
MacDonald, CEO, CDK Global. “As the exclusive rideshare provider on the
CDK DMS, the integration of Lyft Concierge services has the potential to
be available to the 8,000 dealerships served by CDK across the United
States, enabling dealers to seamlessly offer their customers an easy and
cost-effective alternative to traditional temporary vehicle solutions.
We are excited to partner with Lyft to privately publish its Concierge
API on the Fortellis platform, an open, secure and accessible global
network, for CDK to consume its service applications.”
About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform
Fortellis
is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to
leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to
transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network
and Marketplace--connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they
can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io
to learn more.
About CDK Global
With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK
Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated
information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive
retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end
automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more
than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 28,000 retail
locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and
integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted
digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing,
insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.
About Lyft
Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve
people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest
growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of
the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by
drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its
commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities, as
the first rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides
globally.
About Lyft Business
Thousands of organizations partner with Lyft Business to move the people
they care about—from employees and customers, to patients, travelers,
and more. Together, we design transportation experiences and programs
that drive your business forward, reward your people, and ultimately
upgrade your experience. To learn more about Lyft Business, visit: https://www.lyft.com/business.
