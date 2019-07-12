CDK Global : Commitment to Your CDK Global Digital Solution

07/01/2019

Dear Valued Customer,

On June 27, 2019, we announced our plans to sell the Digital Marketing Business portion of CDK Global, which includes Websites, Advertising, Digital Consulting, Earned Marketing and Social products.

CDK Global Digital Service and Support Remain Unchanged

As a valued customer, our top priority is to ensure a positive experience for you and your customers. Be assured that your CDK Global service and support remain unchanged throughout the sales process.

This means that our Digital Solutions will still include all of our best-in-class technology products and services to meet your needs, including Websites, Advertising, Reputation Management and Social Media Management. Support through the ProCare services team, including your Account Advocate, will also remain in place.

Well Positioned for the Future

We're excited about the future of the Digital Marketing business! The business is well-positioned for the future, with an advanced technology platform and a strong management team. We expect that the Digital Marketing business will continue to diversify its digital portfolio, innovate in the digital space and deliver exceptional customer value.

As your partner, we are committed to transparency in our communication and keeping you informed along the way.

Thank you for being our loyal customer. We look forward to continuing our partnership with you.

Sincerely,

Jen Cole

Senior Vice President, Business Leader, Digital

CDK Global, Inc.

Read our FAQ regarding what the sale of CDK Digital Marketing means for your dealership.

Read our FAQ