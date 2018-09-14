CDK Global : Completes Acquisition of ELEAD1ONE

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, announced that it has received all customary regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition of ELEAD1ONE, a leading provider of fully integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software solutions for automotive dealers.

“This combination of two industry leaders provides our dealer customers with a best-in-class customer acquisition and retention platform,” said Brian MacDonald, president and CEO, CDK Global. “ELEAD1ONE’s innovative CRM, service and call center solutions delivered through an integrated service platform complement the focus CDK places on delivering business-essential solutions with an outstanding experience for dealers.”

The acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to earnings in fiscal 2019 and accretive to earnings by fiscal 2020. CDK will provide additional information about the acquisition along with updated guidance when it reports FY2019 Q1 results.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

