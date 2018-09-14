CDK Global : Completes Acquisition of ELEAD1ONE

CDK
Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end
automotive commerce, announced that it has received all customary
regulatory approvals and has completed the acquisition of ELEAD1ONE,
a leading provider of fully integrated Customer Relationship Management
(CRM) software solutions for automotive dealers.
“This combination of two industry leaders provides our dealer customers
with a best-in-class customer acquisition and retention platform,” said
Brian MacDonald, president and CEO, CDK Global. “ELEAD1ONE’s innovative
CRM, service and call center solutions delivered through an integrated
service platform complement the focus CDK places on delivering
business-essential solutions with an outstanding experience for dealers.”
The acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to earnings in
fiscal 2019 and accretive to earnings by fiscal 2020. CDK will provide
additional information about the acquisition along with updated guidance
when it reports FY2019 Q1 results.
About CDK Global
With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global
(Nasdaq:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information
technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and
adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce,
CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries
around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most
automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts
of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising
and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply,
repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.
