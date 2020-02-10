Log in
CDK Global, Inc.

CDK GLOBAL, INC.

(CDK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDK Global : Confidence in Leadership and Strategic Decision Spurs Berkshire Hathaway Automotive to Extended Renewal With CDK Global

02/10/2020

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announced renewal of an extended agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Automotive to provide CDK Drive, the core dealership management system (DMS) solution for the Berkshire Hathaway Automotive dealerships.

“Berkshire Hathaway Automotive has seen firsthand how we are delivering on our promise to be a better partner and technology leader for our customers,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “We are honored that this industry leader continues to choose and put their trust in CDK to help them grow and deliver exceptional service to consumers across the U.S.”

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, is one of the largest automotive retail organizations in the U.S. The company cited improved customer service and confidence in CDK leadership as motivation for renewing their contract.

“We at Berkshire Hathaway Automotive are focused on leveraging technology to provide our employees and customers with an optimal experience,” says Jeff Rachor, chief executive officer, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. “CDK is partnering with us on our journey, and delivering innovative solutions to help us solve our unique challenges. We are excited for our continued partnership with CDK as we mutually navigate the dynamic automotive retail landscape ahead.”

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive has been a loyal CDK customer for more than 35 years.

To learn more about how CDK has changed to better serve our customers and the industry, visit CDK (booth #2615C), Elead (booth #3014C), and Fortellis (booth #2514C) at NADA Show 2020 Expo, February 15-17 in Las Vegas.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit

.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 027 M
EBIT 2020 612 M
Net income 2020 301 M
Debt 2020 2 395 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2021 4,03x
Capitalization 6 511 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leslie A. Brun Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph A. Tautges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dean w. Crutchfield Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mahesh Shah Chief Product & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDK GLOBAL, INC.-1.99%6 615
ORACLE CORPORATION3.28%171 000
SAP AG3.13%155 598
INTUIT INC.12.51%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.20.81%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.49%22 173
