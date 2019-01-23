Log in
CDK GLOBAL INC
News

CDK Global : Drive Flex Delivers on Promise to Modernize the DMS for Auto Dealers

01/23/2019

Web-based architecture and simplified workflows, designed by CDK Global, help dealers optimize their businesses and provide improved usability and accessibility

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, today announces the next generation of the Dealer Management System (DMS), Drive Flex, a first-of-its-kind web-based DMS.

Introduced in March 2018, Drive Flex is now available to dealers with one or two locations, delivering new capabilities and an improved user interface that increases efficiency and productivity while reducing install times and learning curves.

“Drive Flex is modernizing automotive retail,” said Rajiv Amar, executive vice president and chief technology officer, CDK Global. “With these and other new technologies, dealers have greater ability to improve the car buying experience and optimize their businesses for success. We are accelerating our investment by adding more engineers to efficiently bring this innovative technology to more dealerships of all sizes in the near future.”

Designed with the full capabilities that dealerships need to run their businesses, Drive Flex has intuitive and easy-to-use workflows allowing dealers to hire best-in-class employees regardless of their prior DMS experience.

“I was able to jump right in and use Drive Flex with practically no training,” says Cindy Cupp, F&I manager, Cupp Chevrolet, Marceline, Mo. “I love the simplicity of the F&I and accounting workflows. I can easily see us becoming much more productive and efficient in how we do business and serve our customers.”

Operating with web-based architecture, Drive Flex allows secure, 256-bit encrypted access from any internet connected device, helping to reduce infrastructure costs and provide greater operating flexibility. Cloud-based form templates new to Drive Flex ensure seamless integration, and faster customization, archiving and retrieval, with fewer one-off forms to be built and maintained.

“The simplified processes allow us to spend more time with customers – that’s big, especially when it comes to providing a better experience and driving customer satisfaction,” says Pam Guyer, controller and office manager, Kindred Chevrolet, Smithville, Mo.

Dealers can learn more by visiting the CDK Global booth #5479N in the North Hall, Moscone Center at the 2019 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Expo underway in San Francisco.

Learn more at cdkglobal.com/itshere.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
